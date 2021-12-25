Sexy uninvited model of the wedding on a racy bridesmaid dress





Until the dress does us part! A German model said she was not invited to her friend’s wedding because she looked “too pretty” in her bridesmaid dress. Alena Yildiz, 21, took to TikTok last week to share the sensational story, with its viral video which has accumulated more than 10 million views since. “My close friend ditched me to her wedding because she thought I was too good looking in the dress SHE chose for me,” the scorned brunette wrote in the caption of the clip. She then shared several stunning photos of herself posing in the eye-catching design, writing, “I took pictures of fire in it anyway.[ugh]. “ Yildiz which has more than 160,000 subscribers on Instagram told Insider she was to serve as a bridesmaid alongside five other friends. The brunette beauty claims that the bride-to-be even chose the extravagant dress but made it pay for it herself. The dress was designed by Albina dyla, and cost Yildiz 1,200 euros ($ 1,360). Yildiz’s TikTok video shows the strapless garment cut low in the front, highlighting her cleavage. The blue and silver embellished dress also has a slit at the leg that reaches the thigh. Yildiz wears the controversial dress, which she paid for with her own money. Instagram / @ alenayildiz The model told the insider that she sent a video of herself wearing the dress to the bride-to-be that she refuses to name publicly before receiving an unexpected call. “She called me and told me about her insecurities with my dress; it was too eye-catching, ”Yildiz explained. “She was very angry with the whole situation and ended up taking me down after the call. We had a fight because it didn’t make sense to me since she chose this dress herself. Yildiz says the bride contacted her after finding out about the viral TikTok video. They argued more and may never reconcile. TIC Tac Yildiz says the other five bridesmaids were also ordered to wear similar clothes and are unsure why she was singled out. The model and her boyfriend no longer speak to each other. She told Insider that she was sad to miss the wedding, which took place last week. “We have been talking about her marriage for years and I was so happy that my friend was finally with the love of her life and celebrating with her,” Yildiz said. She even claimed that the bride contacted her after seeing the viral TikTok video, and that they were arguing more. Yildiz says she has no idea if she will ever reconcile with her longtime friend, but she had some advice for all women. “The beauty of another woman doesn’t make your beauty disappear, and I would like more people to understand that and be confident,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/24/sexy-model-uninvited-from-wedding-over-racy-bridesmaid-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos