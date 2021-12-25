Merry Christmas: Red Santa Claus, original white dress, who is the real Santa Claus?





December 24, 2021 New Informate 3 hours wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Many pipo believe that Santa Claus dresses to match the red and white color of the can of Coke, because Coca Cola advertising for the 1930s made Santa Claus popular. Dat na sweet tori, but they don’t create a red and white Santa Claus to advertise Coca Cola because I am my rival’s market who drinks White Rock for 1923. Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Wetin we call say foto, Dem no create di Santa Claus red and white to advertise Coke The origin of the fabric of modern Santa Claus comes from different sources. One of the dem na of St. Nicholas a 4th century Greek bishop, they always wear red cloth whenever I want to give poor pipo gifts, mostly pikin dem. Anoda tori na from the Dutch character Sinterklaas is also based on Saint Nicholas, popular with a rich pipo for New York, like Washington Irving and Clement Clark Moore for the early 1800s. Oga Irving and Oga Moore Bin Wan will transform Christmas Eve from a boisterous street party to a quiet family affair, wia evribodi go dey dia bed dey sleep. Oga Moore is one of the pipo who created the American idea of ​​Santa Claus, the patron saint will wear a red cloth and share a gift with evribodi whether I want it or not. Who be the real Santa Claus? Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Wetin we call say foto, In the symbol of St. Nicholas You can trace Santa Claus to the Greek Bishop Saint Nicholas. For the Christian religion, many respect him as a protector of pipo wey no get mom and dad, sailors and even prisoners. University of Manitoba historian Gerry Bowler explains that because St. Nicholas bin dey always shares gifts, they’re starting to see me as the boss of pikin dem and the giver of magical gifts. But no advertising makes modern Santa Claus popular. By the 1820s, advertisements for Christmas gifts began to spread in the United States and by the 1840s, Santa Claus appeared well for commercials. Na so di gidigba stand day gift tradition. the day of Christmas Merry Christmas celebrated primarily by Christians in most countries of the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. But the 2021 Christmas celebration has been unfolding inside the coronavirus pandemic for about two years now. On this day, more than two billion pipo, or at least a third of the world’s population, will celebrate the day. Although no specific details on the exact date or year of the birth of Jesus Christ in the holy book of the bible, Christians celebrate Jesus’ birthday on December 25. For the sake of knowing why many pipo dey also celebrate Sun on different dates. Wia dis foto comes from, NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES The Christmas season is one of the happiest festivals of the year as a time of the year when we relax, cheerfully, flex, give gifts, travel, worship, visit friends and families. Celebrations always follow decorations, gifts, cakes, correct food, Christmas carols, and holidays. Na also at the time of the year when wen pipo dey came together to say goodbye to the year, welcome the new year and pray for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

