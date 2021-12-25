



2021 has been an eventful year for fashion. We are talking about a range of comfortable clothes for the home with the finest evening couture. And like every year, we’ve seen a return of some trends borrowed from last season (and decades – ’90s and 2000s fashion was huge this year). Yet not all of them landed so well. From the Kim Kardashian Met Gala to Priyanka in a green and black polka dot ball gown, we’ve seen plenty of dazzling looks that have become meme models and have gone viral on the internet for their sheer nonsense. Here are some of the biggest fashion disasters of 2021- Trendy Priyanka Chopra Ball Gown Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a habit of making statements with dresses that only memes can best describe. Lucky for all of us, she also has a sense of humor in her choice of clothes. While it’s unclear where Priyanka wore this dress, the photo was originally shared by Instagram handle Priyanka Closet in February. The polka-dot drape orb from a brand called Halpern has flooded the internet with memes. Pokémon? To verify. That guy at Takeshi Castle? Sutli Bomb? Yes. The list grew longer. Green Cardi B sunflower trend Credit: AMA We are far from telling Cardi B what to do, but having a baby doesn’t mean you have to dress like a baby too. This green onesie is a lot to pick up, but it’s the beanie that really sealed Cardi’s fate of fashion failure. It also produces some major Willy Wonka vibes, and while the Oompa Loompas can get her back with this look, the same can’t be said for us. Kim Kardashian Met Gala black set It’s Kim Kardashian, of course. The reality TV star appeared wrapped up from head to toe in an outfit designed by ex-husband Kanye West, who collaborated with Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia on this custom look. This fashion look was the talk of the town and of course the material itself too! Emma Corrin in a trendy pale dress At the 2021 Emmys, Emma Corrin donned a strapless pale yellow column dress that would have been unremarkable though shapeless on its own, but was teamed with some bizarre yellow gloves. The gloves reached up to his forearm but were fingerless at the tips, revealing an extremely sharp black claw-shaped manicure. Most amazing of all, however, was the yellow cap she wore, which looked like a cross between a bathing cap and the caps worn by the maids in the Handmaid’s Tale. He tied himself under his chin. Moments after Emma’s photos on the internet, the star was already inspiring jokes and memes on Twitter. Kim Petras pony dress trend At the Met Gala 2021, Kim Petras, who showed up at the Met with a big pony head. Giddy up, plus yeehaw! Well, they turned heads for the wrong reasons, maybe looking better dressed for Halloween. Did you show up to the wrong party, Kim? The worst fashion trends in 2021, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below !!

