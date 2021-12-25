Fashion
Allison Langdon steals the show at Carols By Candlelight in red dress
Carols By Candlelight host Allison Langdon steals the show in an extravagant red dress as she hosts the Channel Nine Christmas special
As viewers tune into Carols By Candlelight, they expected to be entertained by some of Australia’s greatest singers performing Christmas classics.
However, all eyes were on the stunning ensemble of host Allison Langdon.
The Channel Nine star was stunned in an extravagant red dress by Melbourne-based designer Sonia Cappellazzo of Cappellazzo Couture.
Fabulous: Allison Langdon stunned in an extravagant red dress from Melbourne-based designer Sonia Cappellazzo of Cappellazzo Couture while hosting Carols by Candlelight on Friday
In the off-the-shoulder issue, Ally, 42, showed off her bare neckline and brought a touch of elegance to the Christmas charity concert.
Despite the long run, the blonde presenter still managed to gracefully slip onto the stage at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl concert in Melbourne.
“I’m getting ready for a wonderful night at the bowl being sewn into my dress by the incomparable. We need tonight !!! Hope you sing at home, ”she captioned two images of herself.
Meanwhile, her co-host David Campbell kept the classic with a white tuxedo.
Glam: Despite the long drag, the blonde presenter still managed to gracefully slip onto the concert stage at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne
Look precisely! Meanwhile, her co-host David Campbell (left) kept it classic with a white tuxedo
Allison’s incredible appearance comes after she revealed that her today’s co-star Karl Stefanovic was banned from hosting Carols by Candlelight with her because he couldn’t sing.
Earlier this week she saidWoman’s dayshe must have broken the news to the veteran Channel Nine star.
“I told him no,” Allison said at the time, adding that Karl was “desperate” for the Christmas Eve concert.
“He desperately wanted to co-host, but David Campbell and I have such amazing singing voices – real talent that Karl unfortunately lacks,” she joked.
Skills: Earlier this week, today’s host Allison (right) revealed why her co-host Karl Stefanovic (left) didn’t choose to perform Carols by Candlelight with her this year.
This year, the show had a live audience again, after the crowd was forced to sing from their home last year due to Covid.
“I can’t wait to be surrounded by people, especially small children, singing together at the top of their lungs to say their goodbyes. [tough] year, ”Ally added.
Thursday’s event included performances by Dami Im, Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Tones and I, as well as the cast from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! and frozen.
Carols by Candlelight is Vision Australia’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to support families in need.
A little hard ! “He was desperate to co-host, but David Campbell and I have such amazing singing voices – real talent that Karl unfortunately lacks,” Allison told Woman’s Day magazine.
