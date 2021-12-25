Allison Langdon steals the show at Carols By Candlelight in red dress

As viewers tune into Carols By Candlelight, they expected to be entertained by some of Australia’s greatest singers performing Christmas classics.

However, all eyes were on the stunning ensemble of host Allison Langdon.

The Channel Nine star was stunned in an extravagant red dress by Melbourne-based designer Sonia Cappellazzo of Cappellazzo Couture.

In the off-the-shoulder issue, Ally, 42, showed off her bare neckline and brought a touch of elegance to the Christmas charity concert.

Despite the long run, the blonde presenter still managed to gracefully slip onto the stage at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl concert in Melbourne.

“I’m getting ready for a wonderful night at the bowl being sewn into my dress by the incomparable. We need tonight !!! Hope you sing at home, ”she captioned two images of herself.

Meanwhile, her co-host David Campbell kept the classic with a white tuxedo.

Allison’s incredible appearance comes after she revealed that her today’s co-star Karl Stefanovic was banned from hosting Carols by Candlelight with her because he couldn’t sing.

Earlier this week she saidWoman’s dayshe must have broken the news to the veteran Channel Nine star.

“I told him no,” Allison said at the time, adding that Karl was “desperate” for the Christmas Eve concert.

“He desperately wanted to co-host, but David Campbell and I have such amazing singing voices – real talent that Karl unfortunately lacks,” she joked.

This year, the show had a live audience again, after the crowd was forced to sing from their home last year due to Covid.

“I can’t wait to be surrounded by people, especially small children, singing together at the top of their lungs to say their goodbyes. [tough] year, ”Ally added.

Thursday’s event included performances by Dami Im, Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Tones and I, as well as the cast from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge! and frozen.

Carols by Candlelight is Vision Australia’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to support families in need.