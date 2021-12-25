Huawei unveils new foldable flagship, the Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei has just given the world a glimpse of its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. The latest expression of Huawei’s P-series DNA, it’s designed to allow consumers to explore the intersection of technological aesthetics and smart photography.

Setting a new standard for smartphone design, the new foldable flagship is also equipped with the Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engine, which now supports Ultra Spectrum image technology. The all new hinge design also allows the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim, pocketable shape.

Other improvements include a large screen for the main screen and a cover screen that provides new ways for consumers to interact with the device. Huawei’s new foldable features the new generation of multidimensional hinge and multidimensional lifting design, allowing the smartphone to achieve seamless fold and slim form factor.

The screen, measuring 6.9 inches diagonally when unfolded, offers an immersive viewing experience with highly detailed and smooth visuals. Plus, being a 21: 9 screen, it has an incredibly wide perspective which is perfect for cinematic content. The smart cover screen provides notifications and allows users to access certain services quickly and easily, without having to unfold the device.

The art of light and shadow

Responding to the needs of today’s stylish consumers, the foldable smartphone will be available in two dreamy colorways White and Premium Gold. Inspired by the sparkle of diamonds, the White color recreates the beauty of precious stone with its ultra-thin glass back.

The Premium Gold colourway, available on the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition, is designed in collaboration with eminent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, and is guided by the principle of symbiosis. The rear of the device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which come to life with advanced 3D micro-sculpting design.

Innovative materials, such as liquid zirconium metal and 2,100 MPa ultra high strength steel, are also used to construct the hinge system, further improving the reliability of the folding mechanism. In terms of features, the device boasts a pixel density of 442 ppi and supports 1.07 billion colors and the wide P3 color gamut delivering incredible color authenticity and impeccable picture quality. The display also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

Next-level image capture

The P50 Pocket also takes photos a step further with the Ultra Spectrum Camera Matrix. It includes 40MP True-Chroma camera, 13MP ultra wide angle camera, 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera, 10 channel multispectrum sensor and Ultra Spectrum illuminator.

The rear camera is equipped with portrait selfie algorithms as well as a large camera sensor to improve performance in low light. This allows the foldable smartphone to take full advantage of its form factor and allow users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies.

Additionally, the smartphone’s ultra-wide-angle lens has a 120-degree wide field of view, making it a great camera for capturing beautiful views and delivering macro photography with impeccable clarity.

Innovative features

Taking the user experience to the next level, the Huawei P50 Pocket offers new cutting-edge features, including sunscreen detection. Accessible through the Mirror app, this handy feature visualizes the diffusion of sunscreen onto the skin to help users find uncovered spots and prevent sunburn.

The cover screen supports viewing notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and other feature control. A range of dynamic themes are available, so users can customize their experience of interacting with the cover screen.

For maximum privacy when the device is folded, the P50 Pocket supports Super Privacy mode. This feature automatically turns off cameras, microphone, and location, and turns them back on when unfolding.

Powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G mobile platform, the P50 Pocket guarantees flagship performance and fantastic versatility in various scenarios. The device also packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge for fast and effortless charging.

For those of you looking to get your hands on this new foldable flagship, you might have to wait a bit. The Huawei P50 Pocket will be available in Singapore in early 2022, more pricing details will be revealed soon.

(Images: Huawei)