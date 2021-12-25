Grace Mirabella, Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue of the 70s and 80s, Dies Aged 92 | Vogue





Grace Mirabella, editor-in-chief of American Vogue in the 1970s and much of the 1980s, has died at the age of 92. Mirabella was a pragmatic champion of practical fashion. She succeeded the more whimsical and bohemian Diana Vreeland as editor in 1971 and remained in the role until 1988. Originally from New Jersey and graduated in economics, she began her career with the New York department store Macys before joining the advertising department of Saks Fifth Avenue. Mirabella took to mastering the fashion fantasy of Vreelands and attributed her loyalty to a new generation of working women who wanted to prioritize their careers and financial independence. I firmly believe that the key to dressing well, the key to style, is that you don’t have to reinvent yourself every day, said Mirabella. Her ambition, she writes in her autobiography In and Out of Vogue was not anymore to highlight women who had no other merit than their name. I wanted to give Vogue back to real women I wanted to give Vogue back to women who were journalists, writers, actresses, artists, playwrights, businesswomen, she continued. Under his tenure, the magazine tripled in circulation. But in the 1980s, Mirabella felt and was seen to be out of step with her time. The 1980s just weren’t my time, she wrote in her autobiography I couldn’t stand the frills and sequins and $ 40,000 prom dresses. Clothing in the 1980s, she added, was about labels, designers were celebrities, and it was all, on an ever-larger scale, about money and fashion had gone. turned into a self-reverent game full of jokes and pastiches that amused the fashion community immensely and did nothing at all for the woman who is shopping and trying to find something to wear, In 1988, owner Cond Nast replaced Mirabella at Vogue with Anna Wintour, who remains in the title role. Grace guided Vogue through a momentous period of emancipation in American history, sexual freedom, and vital and hard-won rights for women, Wintour said in tribute Friday. She eschewed whimsy and evasion in favor of a chic, minimalist style that spoke clearly and directly about the newly liberated ways we wanted to experience.

