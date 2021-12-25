A store like no other | News, Sports, Jobs

(EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of the Academy of Lifelong Learning’s fall courses for area seniors, Alan Hall, Director Emeritus of the Steubenville and Jefferson County Public Library, presented a course on what was a well-loved and frequented and now fondly remembered store that was an important part of downtown Steubenville – The Hub. For many current and former residents of the area, shopping at Hub, while on vacation or any time of year, was a special experience. In Valley Life today, Hall shares some of the Hub Highlights from his class.)

If you are over 45, you will remember the customer shopping that took place in the “local department store”. In the Steubenville area, this would include The Hub department store.

In the late 19th century, American cities saw the development of local department stores, usually named after the person or family who took a store and expanded it with other smaller stores, or departments, to create a business event.

In Steubenville, this local department store had its roots on April 9, 1904, at the corner of Fifth and Market streets where the towers are today, when two brothers named Simon J. Anathan and Mone Anathan borrowed money from from Philadelphia merchants to launch Anathan Brothers. Inc. better known as The Hub.

They stocked the store with men’s clothing and furniture and donated their merchandise to Steubenville. Two years later, two young brothers Eugène and Louis joined them in their new business. The Anathans, like other downtown merchants, lived on the upper floors of the building at this time.

The Hub was so successful that in 1909 they moved the store to the opposite northwest corner to a three-story commercial building where the four brothers and two other employees thrived in business. In 1916, the brothers purchased the neighboring Johnson Block building and expanded their stock by opening other departments. The store was open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week and until 11 p.m. on Saturdays, which was common at the time to accommodate farmers.

Their brother-in-law, Martin Bayersdorfer, joined the company in 1918, but plans to renovate and expand the buildings were delayed with WWI. Finally, in 1922, materials became available to expand the two buildings on Fifth and Market streets to a five-story building, including the basement with the familiar white-glazed terracotta facade that gave the department store a look. huge.

The two younger brothers died in the 1920s, but the next generation of Anathan family members were added to the team in the 1930s. New departments were added on demand; other departments have disappeared as times have changed. A multi-storey warehouse has been added to the rear. City bus lines stopped immediately outside the store, and customers from across eastern Ohio made their way to The Hub as a shopping mecca. The 1930s and the Depression were tough for The Hub, and they had to expand services to make the store attractive to shoppers with minimal funds. In 1938, a credit department was established to help customers make purchases in The Hub.

After World War II, American department stores were booming and The Hub had passed on to the next generation of Anathan family members. Major improvements were made to the store in the late 1940s, and by 1954 the entire building was air conditioned. Throughout the 1950s, the entire store was renovated: dressing rooms and lounges, beauty institute, bridal shop, maternity shop, small children’s shop, headgear, men’s and women’s shoe department.

In 1960, a new entrance on Fifth Street joined the main entrance on Market Street as more and more customers arrived by car. The Tea Room restaurant on the mezzanine has been changed and renovated several times.

The Hub offered gift wrap, marriage registrations, male and female alterations, gift certificates, billing accounts, customer deliveries, and check services. Special sales were becoming more and more popular, such as the sale of sheets, towels, linens and more, the May sales, the old fashioned sales, the birthday sales and the women’s day sales. Free babysitting, free lemonade, rain dates, lint swabs, perfume samples, litter bags, measuring tapes and straw hats are just a few of the services and gifts offered by The Hub.

In the 1960s, The Hub employed 325 staff and was open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week, open Monday and Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. with extended hours between Thanksgiving and Christmas. But it has never been open on Sundays.

The store had grown so much that in 1955 it became “The center of Steubenville Inc.” as a way to run big business.

But times were changing and with the emergence of local department stores open seven days a week, The Hub’s business model had to change. Unlike West Virginia and Pennsylvania, Ohio did not have “Blue laws” preventing stores from being open on Sundays. The concept of malls and shopping centers with ample free parking had an impact on The Hub.

In 1968, The Hub of Steubenville Inc. and LS Good & Co. of Wheeling merged their operations starting in 1969 with store renovations and parking lot expansion. In 1970 LS Good & Co., the new company, acquired Gable’s department store in Altoona, four department stores in Michigan, and Bonham’s department stores in Marietta and Cambridge to expand their customer base and purchase merchandise in larger quantities. . The move seemed to work for a while, but competition from stores with longer hours and less overhead was impacting the “local department store” operations in America.

In 1978 the name The Hub on the Steubenville store was changed to “LS Good & Co.” although local customers generally did not follow the name change.

The staff at the Steubenville store were half of what they were at the peak of the 1960s, and on May 27, 1980 LS Good & Co. filed for corporate reorganization and creditor protection claims under the Chapter 11 of the Federal Bankruptcy Code.

The William F. Gable store in Altoona would be immediately closed to stem the tide of the company’s financial drain.

In just two months the reality turned out that LS Good & Co. was in dire financial straits and demanded that all stores be closed and liquidated with the exception of the downtown Wheeling store and the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.

At the end of July 1980, testimonies showed that the downturn began in 1976 and that by 1980 huge debt had accumulated against various banks, credit agencies and leasing companies.

The Steubenville store closed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 1980, ending 76 years of operation.

In the last few days, almost everything not owned by a building leasing company has been sold against debt, and the building and property have been sold more than once for potential businesses. Eventually, the complex was demolished in 1993.

The meetings of the proud employees of The Hub were held for several years after the closure, and the Steubenville and Jefferson County Public Library was the lucky recipient of the albums kept by longtime employee Gladys Edwards Davison (1904 -2007) who had worked for The Hub for 48 years. These albums were reworked, and staff from the library’s local history department researched and added information. They are digitized and online for everyone’s enjoyment.

The same story can be told across America where memories of shopping in the local department store abound, especially the vacation stories in many. “Toy country” in these stores.

The last locally owned department store in the United States appears to go to the Freedlanders department store in Wooster. David Freedlander opened his store in 1884, and it was operated by Herman and Herald, his descendants, until 1999. A native of Wooster, Stanley Gault, owner of Rubbermaid and Goodyear, has fond memories of the store and the bought, believing that a large local department store could be successful. In 2008, he said the store would no longer be operating, and it closed after the Christmas season and was subsequently demolished.

Like so many of these local department stores, the building had been renovated and expanded many times and was out of use.

As many of you know, I am originally from Marietta and I have a warm memory of going with my grandmother to Bonhams department store, another of the businesses acquired by LS Good & Co. My grandmother Maggie still called her Turner-Ebinger, her first name, and I remember taking her hand when I was little and taking the elevator. She scoured the store for the right item, perhaps stopping at the mezzanine restaurant to treat herself or taking advantage of the store displays for all the wonderful things that could be purchased.

I don’t think staring at a computer screen and picking something up on your porch will replace that time with Grandma.