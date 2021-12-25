Yearender 2021: A look back at a period of renewal for the fashion industry

While 2020 has been seen as a difficult time for the fashion industry, this year has been just as eventful and stimulating.

However, there is more to a burgeoning spirit of resilience. You can maybe even call it a challenge. Everyone from designers to retailers embraced the changes they needed to make to survive and learned from the experience.

The loss of notable talent was sad, but when they left they left behind a legacy that will continue to influence the way we dress.

Virgil Abloh (pictured here on the cover) only recently left the world. During his famous career, the streetwear legend has been credited with successfully transforming the look of luxury fashion on hip hop and skate culture.

Alber Elbaz, best known for restoring Lanvin’s fortune as creative director of the French fashion house from 2001 to 2015, died in April. He was one of the most respected names in fashion.

All is not pessimistic, however. Several big names have made a comeback of sorts. Jean-Paul Gaultier, for example, has returned to sewing. This was after he announced his retirement last year.

In June, he unveiled a collaborative collection with five young designers. They were invited to reinterpret the classics of its eponymous brands. The move meant a renaissance of fresh styles, with the coming together of the old and the new.

Other labels returned to the track after a hiatus. It doesn’t matter if their absence was due to the pandemic or some other factor, we should celebrate. This year is definitely a time of re-emergence for fashion.

Changing times

Among the highlights of the fashion scene in 2021 is the return of the catwalks. After almost a year of being forced to go fully digital with video presentations or short films, it marked a heartwarming return to normal.

Many big fashion weeks around the world still kept their platforms online but allowed creators to put on big shows with physical guests again and it was definitely a show.

The fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris are thus reborn.

Fashion shows returned to the physical catwalks this year. Photo: Michael KorsAfter two difficult seasons without in-person meetings, we expect a big return to live shows, Council Of Fashion Designers Of America (CFDA) President Tom Ford said in May.

The CFDA hosted rousing catwalks for its Fashion Week in September.

Designer Michael Kors has even gone so far as to send his models strolling through the streets of New York. It was staged in the heart of the bustling metropolis under the lights of Broadway theaters.

In Paris, Haute Couture Week saw Dior, Chanel, Zuhair Murad and many others parading on the physical catwalks. Their events were scattered, with venues ranging from the Rodin Museum to the La Samaritaine department store and the historic Hotel De La Marine.

Chanel held her show (as well as a retrospective on founder Gabrielle Chanel) at the recently renovated Palais Galliera. It was seen as a show of force for Paris.

It has become one of the most beautiful fashion museums in the world, and doing our show there is also a way of supporting fashion in Paris, Chanel President Bruno Pavlovsky told the media.

Another highlight of the year, Kerby Jean-Raymond. The designer became the first black American designer to appear at Haute Couture Week in Paris.

He is the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, a fashion brand that has quickly gained notoriety since its launch in 2013. Its shows are known to be memorable fashion extravagances.

Jean-Raymond took advantage of his beginnings in haute couture to shine the spotlight on black inventors. Using 3D construction and sculpting, he got all eyes on outfits that look like inventions like the automatic traffic light and portable air conditioner.

A good comeback story

This year has also seen several brands resurface. Balenciaga presented an haute couture collection for the first time since 1968. It also included men’s outfits. The world of haute couture has traditionally been the preserve of women.

Haute couture is the very foundation of this house, so it is my creative and visionary duty to bring back couture, artistic director Demna Gvasalia said in a statement.

It not only offers another spectrum of possibilities when it comes to tailoring, but it also brings Balenciaga’s modern vision back to its original sources.

The late founder Cristobal Balenciaga, long regarded as the master of haute couture, closed his workshop in 1968. This would have coincided with the rise of ready-to-wear.

His brand was then relaunched 18 years later under a series of creative directors, but without haute couture collections. Gvasalias’ designs this year marked the long-awaited return of Balenciaga fashion houses to its roots.

French fashion designer Gaultier has also made a comeback. He announced his retirement from the catwalks in January 2020 after 50 years in fashion, but then returned this year but in a different and unusual form.

His label now calls on a new designer each season. Five have been recruited to reinterpret the JPG codes of the collections so far, Sacais Chitose Abe being the first.

It was a very intimate and friendlier proposition, said Abe. Vogue backstage before the unveiling of its takeover in July. An invitation to come and have tea. It wasn’t as if two companies got together, but rather like two people.

Glenn Martens, who is the artistic director of Diesel and Y / Project, will be next. His collection with Gaultier is expected to launch in January.

Gaultier even recently organized his own museum exhibition. Cinemode, which opened in October at the Cinémathèque française in Paris, showed the evolution of women and men in cinema and fashion.

Jean-Paul Gaultier took up the challenge of organizing a fashion exhibition this year. Photo: AFP

“It’s a new step. I don’t want to be content with fashion anymore,” he said. AFP.

“It’s as if I created a new collection. It’s a new adventure, mixing fashion and cinema. The theme is the mixture of styles the poor with the rich, the working class with the aristocracy, the extremes meeting and creating new babies.

Legacies to remember

This month, the news of Abloh’s death has probably come as a shock to many. The 41-year-old man had suffered for two years from cardiac angiosarcoma (a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart).

He has chosen to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while also leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture, read the statement, posted on his Instagram account after. his death.

In 2018, Abloh became the first black artistic director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton. Her other accomplishments include launching her own successful fashion brand called Off-White in 2013, as well as participating in various other notable collaborations.

They say he changed the rules of fashion. He introduced streetwear into high fashion realms and made youth culture a major inspiration for his designs.

The man is also not afraid to make fun of style and often seeks to convey the message that everyday objects can be considered luxury items. His actions were seen as a democratized fad.

Virgil Abloh’s legacy will be forever remembered. Photo: LVMH

Another legend that we will miss is Elbaz. He died of Covid-19 in April at the age of 59.

Paris Fashion Week in October ended with a tribute to the designer. His life and work will be celebrated even more, as there are now plans to turn the parade’s tribute into an exhibition for all to see.

Palais Galliera will present all the looks created for the occasion, including those of Alexander McQueens Sarah Burton, Balenciagas Gvasalia and Diors Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Elbaz was certainly a talented designer, but more than that he is said to be humble and kind. Her passion for fashion shines through in all her interviews.

If I weren’t a designer, I would like to be a doctor. It’s my fantasy, my dream. A doctor will give you a pill if you have a headache and I will give you a dress and we will make you both feel good, he said. The Guardian in 2007.

Yet what the industry will always remember is how it relaunched the Lanvin brand by making it more modern. During her 14-year tenure, he adopted a women-first philosophy, turning the fashion house into a favorite among a new generation of consumers.

It is making a comeback in the spring-summer 2021 couture calendar with AZ Factory in January. The concept behind her then new brand was to celebrate body positivity and bring happiness back into fashion.

If there is one word to sum up 2021 for fashion, it would be renewal. In the many changes seen this year, this has given the industry good reason to persevere.

Optimism in the face of difficulties has become a philosophy and there is nothing more fitting than looking for new ways to keep creativity alive.