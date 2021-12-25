In the world of watchmaking, an exciting and precarious new hype economy





Jean-Marc Pontrou, CEO of Panerai, talks about the wow effect of a second. The hype is about how much you surprise people, he says. If a new product doesn’t create the wow effect for a second, then you’re failing. In September, Panerai removed the covers from a 47mm carbon fiber version of its submersible, created to reflect the aesthetics of a Brabus Shadow Black Ops boat. You have to find a hype that contributes to your brand, says Pontrou, adding that 90 percent of his customers are men. We are bombarded with hundreds of messages every day. How does your brand exist in all of this information? This summer, TAG Heuer answered the question by pairing its smartwatch with Nintendo. It is estimated that there are now three billion gamers in the world, many of whom are familiar with the concepts of hype. The hype is definitely an interesting business driver, says Frdric Arnault, CEO of the company. This allows us to market parts that sell out quickly, generating additional income. But it’s also a way for us to test the market and reach out to a new community. TAG Heuers Connected’s 2,000-piece Super Mario edition, he says, sold out in less than ten minutes. TAG Heuer Connected X Super Mario, 1 800. tagheuer.com The dynamics of the hype continue to evolve. In the past, established markets such as the United States and mainland Europe dominated the consumption of luxury watches, and brands focused their marketing efforts on Western mores. But the landscape has changed. China is now the largest importer of Swiss watches, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, which monitors the country’s exports. No one expects the Middle Empire to let go of its grip, even when Chinese traveling consumers once again become the world’s most valuable tourism market. In July, Zenith introduced actor, singer and Weibo superpower Xiao Zhan as an ambassador. We had a record stimulus effect following the announcement, says Julien Tornare, the brand’s general manager. In six hours, we got 342 million views of the hashtag, nine million views of the video we posted and sold more watches in China than we normally would in a month. History illustrates how quickly a brand can change too. Before the pandemic, Zenith was so far behind digitally that it didn’t even have its own e-commerce platform. “In the luxury industry, you create a product that consumers don’t really need. So you have to create a dream. The digital effect in generating the hype is unquantifiable, but it has undoubtedly played its part in transforming industry attitudes towards marketing and did a lot of the groundwork for it. . Social media, and Instagram in particular, has made every user into an influencer. Meanwhile, the barriers to entering a conversation about watches have all but evaporated, so much so that brands can let users, most of whom are not their consumers, speak for them. When longtime influencers and collectors talk about collectible watches on Instagram, when you see a convergence of young, old and new, it collectively creates a lot of momentum, says Michael Friedman, head of complications at Audemars. Piguets. You get a hype effect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/watches/article/watch-world-hype-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos