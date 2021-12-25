What to give this Christmas with fashion

Craig Twist Fashion Correspondent

Christmas is today, which means we’re officially at the end of Christmas gifts, but just in case you’re a last minute or post-Christmas shopper, this article is for you. At this point, we are all panicked about what gift we are going to give to our loved ones, because in addition to Santa Claus, gifts make the most of Christmas. Of course, we know that the perfect gift is worth the wait. So for those who are determined to find the right gift no matter when it arrives, we’ve put together a guide to the best Christmas gift for him and her.

For him

Perfumes

Gifting someone with a perfume is one way to show affection and care. It shows that you’ve given some thought to who the recipient is and what they might like. It’s also something they’ll wear when they think of you. This is why giving someone a perfume is a sign of affection. As affectionate as they are, perfumes cannot be chosen at random, be careful with the man you are buying for.

For a classic, usually traditional and confident man who loves classics, scents help him feel empowered and fresh, both at work and in his spare time. So go for an aromatic and refreshing scent with a truly masculine feel.

For the fashionable trend designers who like to stand out in a crowd, give her something unique, vibrant that leaves a lasting impression. Choose a bold scent with woody and fruit or grassy notes for an unforgettable scent.

For laid-back, relaxed, relaxed and adventurous men, who perfume themselves to feel good and revitalize themselves on a daily basis, are looking for light fragrances with a natural touch and a pure scent?

CASOULS

A casoul is a bracelet with a special message engraved on it, what makes it even more special is the fact that the message is written in the Morse language, a language understood only by the two of you.

Because men aren’t too flashy about their lives, hell appreciates the fact that however sweet or even mean the message may be, only he knows the message and can keep all of his thoughts, strange or crazy. , but for himself. The bracelet should be able to be worn on any occasion, so something in leather, black or brownish with a simple design will be the best Christmas present.

SOCKS

Most of the time, socks seem overdone as they are a must have for anyone buying a gift for a man. Well, socks are versatile and a part of every man’s daily outfit. And believe me when I tell you that, in the same way it’s so easy to forget to buy salt when you go grocery shopping, it’s the same with men’s socks, they are the piece most important but they are usually forgotten, which usually causes problems every morning. .

Since we’re assuming he has few pairs of socks in his drawer, go for something he hasn’t bought for himself and will probably never buy custom socks for himself. The purpose of a gift is for it to be unique, special, and useful. Getting her a 5 pack of socks with her favorite name or nickname will help her keep them together, clean and hell will probably want to wear them often and that’s okay because it’s a 5 pack so l hell is covered all week, and that way he won’t have to wear dirty socks.

for her

Sweaters

Over time, sweaters have come to be recognized as a symbol of love and affection. This Christmas, surprise your better half with a sweater, it could be an oversized hood or a warm and cozy fleece-style sweater that will keep them warm during all the winter days to come. That way you also cover her up for everyday Netflix & Chill, with you or hers, and trust me, every woman loves the feeling of being all warm and cozy in an oversized sweater that comes from her lover.

Jewelry

Jewelry is a must-have for every woman, and no matter how many jewelry boxes she owns, one more necklace, bracelet, watch, anklet, and earrings will always go a long way. . Remember, the idea is to give her something that she can use on a daily basis, thus keeping you close to her heart. Pick something with a simple and nice design, something that she can wear to work, to lunch with friends, and / or dinner with you. Unlike men, women love to show off to their friends, all the time she wants to be asked where she got the favorite bracelet from, and she is always ready to say from my dad or my husband. , these words are flattering to them and these are probably their favorite lines.

You can choose a set of watch, bracelet, necklace and earrings, or you can choose just one, it will be the best thing she has for Christmas.

Shoes & Bags

In my experience with women, there isn’t a single woman who isn’t obsessed with SHOES! A man can have 5 shoes and live happily ever after, but a woman can have a closet full of shoes and still want more.

So, yeah, go ahead and pick a pair of shoes for her, there’s no doubt she’ll love them. However, with the shoes you have to know their style and this is very important because even though they like all shoes, they have different styles and you do NOT want to buy the wrong shoe.

Men can take a whole trip without a bag, but a woman cannot even go to the bathroom without her bag, whether it is a purse, clutch or purse, a bag is a necessity in life. a woman. And yes, they are needed in all sizes.

Choose a leather bag, although you may want to avoid bright colors, as that would mean they are casual. Leather lasts longer and has that classic feel, but if she is a fashionista and trendsetter, you can also go for a handmade straw or pearl handbag, she will definitely love it for its character. unique.

Getting the right gift shouldn’t be stressful, but it probably is. Hope this will help relieve your anxiety. . . and Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.