Forbes India – Fortnite, Fashion: Avant-garde and Maverick: the rise of Balenciaga to reign supreme in the fashion world Avant-garde and Maverick: the rise of Balenciaga to reign supreme in the world of fashion fashion world

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Image: Theo Wargo / Getty Images / AFP
NOTAs the world’s most popular fashion house, according to fashion research platform Lyst, Balenciaga has been making the news this year with ideas that are each more ingenious and avant-garde than the last. From The Simpsons to the Metaverse to the brand’s ubiquitous presence on the red carpet at the prestigious MET Gala, here’s how Balenciaga became the brand of the year.
Balenciaga seems to attract as much fascination as it does criticism, in large part thanks to a marketing strategy that can only be described as daring, not to say totally crazy. Yet the fashion house is said to have caused the world to talk to the point of becoming the most popular brand in the latest Lyst * report on trends and flagship brands for the third quarter of 2021. The brand, led by Georgian The creator and founder of Vetements Demna Gvasalia has climbed five places in a few months to challenge Gucci, another brand particularly appreciated by Generation Z, and which had until then been the undisputed leader of the ranking.
Fortnite, The Simpsons, Kanye West
If Balenciaga has always been a popular brand, its popularity continues to grow day by day. This rise was undoubtedly stimulated by the brand’s great comeback in haute couture last July after about half a century of absence and has continued to gain momentum since the fall, with all the more daring projects. as each other. At the end of September, the fashion house unleashed social networks by announcing a collaboration with “Fortnite”, one of the most popular video games in the world, offering players the possibility of obtaining virtual Balenciaga fashion outfits and accessories, and, by extension, confirming the growing interest of luxury houses for Generation Z. A few days later, the French fashion house struck again. During the presentation of its spring-summer 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the brand released an unprecedented episode of “The Simpsons”, making Marge, Homer, Bart, Lisa and the rest of the gang the ambassadors of its last. looks. It was the world of luxury making a foray into pop culture or vice versa and an initiative that landed with full impact. And this mix of genres and cultures is an integral part of Balenciaga’s winning strategy. Indeed, the brand has understood that Generation Z, the new privileged target of luxury houses, does not want lockers or stereotypes.
As if to seal his success, it now seems a plethora of celebrities almost swear by Balenciagaor. From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna to Kanye Westor Ye under his new name, the fashion house can count on a five-star cast to showcase its outfits. The brand’s success at the last MET Gala shows that Balenciaga is everywhere on the red carpet. Without forgetting the collaboration of Balenciaga with the same Kanye “Ye” West during the release of “Donda”. These bets may seem crazy at first glance, but they are winning on all fronts, as the luxury house has clearly never been so popular.
Around 2022
And that dominance is expected to last until 2022. Although the luxury brand is currently not on the haute couture calendar either in physical or digital form, there is always a chance that Demna Gvasalia will come up with an even more innovative new format. The brand also recently announced, during a conference for Business of Fashion, the creation of a unit entirely dedicated to the metaverse, a new playground for the luxury sector. Nothing more has been said about the project, but there’s a good chance that Balenciaga is currently working on initiatives that are sure to get the fashion world talking.
* Lyst analyzed the online behavior of its 150 million consumers who search, browse and buy fashion items from 17,000 brands and online stores. The Lyst Index methodology takes into account consumer behavior on the platform, including conversion and sale rates. The study also takes into account Google searches, social media mentions and global engagement statistics over a three-month period.
