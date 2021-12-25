From dress code to prohibited items, rules to know before attempting an exam





The Indian Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2021 will be conducted by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education today (December 25) and December 26. The entrance exam will take the form of an online computer test for candidates wishing to be admitted full time. MBA courses offered by various ICFAI business schools during the 2022-24 academic session. To take the exam, candidates must carry a physical copy of their admission card for verification and identification purposes. IFCAI has banned the wearing of any form of jewelry and mehndi at the center. In addition, he also published a dress code for the candidates. Dress code:In addition to banning mehndi and jewelry at the testing center, IFCAI also asked applicants to avoid wearing clothes that have pocket locks. The wearing of handbags and purses is also prohibited. Read | CAT erasure failed, students open MBA Chai booth, are now millionaires, owners of 22 outlets Admission card:Possession of a physical admission card to the center is compulsory. Applicants who have not yet downloaded it can do so by visiting the IBS website and following these simple steps. Prohibited items:Candidates may not bring any electronic items, cell phones, pagers, or other communication devices to the exam. If a candidate is caught cheating, action will be taken against them. Covid-19 Protocol:Applicants will be required to follow all COVID-19 security protocols while attending the testing center. They must wear masks all the time and respect social distancing. Read | NIRF 2021: IIM Ahmedabad ranked best B school in India, again top 25 checklist The IBSAT 2021 two-hour computer-based test was designed to assess candidates’ analytical thinking, reading comprehension, data interpretation, numerical skills, data sufficiency, and vocabulary. The exam will have a total of 140 questions on related topics. To complete the job on time, applicants are advised to take more than a minute on any questions. For each correct answer, the candidates are awarded a point and there is no negative mark. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

