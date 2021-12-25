Fashion at the airport: from Vicky Kaushal to Tara Sutaria, celebrities keep chic





Exploring new places is always fun. Being on the cusp of new places, people and experiences is exciting. And, we always have to do it in style, just like our favorite celebrities from B-town, who give us fashion goals even on the go. This week a group of actors were spotted at the airport making a statement with their style. Take a look at who was wearing what at the airport this week.

Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar looks effortlessly cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Actor Farhan Akhtar was seen with effortless style at the airport. Casual joggers, a graphic tee, an open button-down shirt and sneakers summed up her casual yet very cool look. Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia in a smart airport outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah isn’t only a flawless actor, he also happens to have the fanciest closet. She was seen wearing an asymmetric beige dress with a matching blazer, pumps and a black patent leather handbag. MS Dhoni Captian Dhoni in an all black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni was seen wearing a monochrome look consisting of a relaxed black t-shirt, black joggers and chunky black sneakers. Tara Sutaria A tote bag enhances any outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria looked very chic in an all neutral look at the airport. She paired white skinny jeans with an oversized nude sweater and contrasting black shoes. A large white tote bag enhanced this chic look even more. Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal was seen smart. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bride Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a pair of gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt and an open-front jacket as well as classic white sneakers. He upgraded his simple outfit by accessorizing it with a black cap and sunglasses. Anil kapoor Graphic t-shirts add a fun element to any outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor never fails to leave us in awe of his ever-green style. He was wearing a pair of black jeans and a printed t-shirt at the airport. The actor elevated this look by adding an open shirt and round sunglasses. Nora Fathi Nora Fatehi posed for the camera (Source: Varinder Chawla) Trust Nora Fatehi to make you look glamorous even at the airport. She was spotted in a monochrome look and fully nude. She teamed a beige turtleneck midi dress with a long brown coat, pumps and a mini handbag. Amyra software Classic white sneakers will never let you down. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Amyra Dastur was seen dressed in a smart casual outfit at the airport. The actor teamed up with wide brown pants, a fitted beige bodysuit and a large LV tote bag. She also added white sneakers to this look. Kartik Aaryan You can never go wrong with blue jeans and a black t-shirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan kept him effortlessly cool in this easy-to-make outfit consisting of basic blue jeans, a black t-shirt, an open jacket, and sunglasses. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

