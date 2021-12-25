Fashion
Festive disguised dog show
Animals of all shapes and sizes took part in a festive dog show in Nettlebed this weekend.
About 30 pooches disguised as reindeer, Christmas puddings and gifts paraded on a catwalk in a yard outside the cheese shed at Nettlebed Creamery.
The event, hosted by business owner Rose Grimond, raised £ 150 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
Among the owners were actors Jeremy Irons, who lives in Watlington, and Simon Williams, who lives on the Nettlebed Estate, and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.
The top prize went to miniature dachshund puppy Mandy Regans Jellybean, who was dressed as a female reindeer with a pink tutu, silver tinsel and a pom-pom hat.
The 10-month-old wowed the judges with her spinning dance trick and won a photoshoot with Jane Rayner Photography and some goodies.
Orson, a 13-year-old schnauzer and a King Charles spaniel cross, came dressed as Doctor Who dog K-9. The aluminum costume was made by its owners, the Scudamore children, Sylvia six, Clem, eight, and John, 11.
Sylvia said: It took us over an hour. We measured Orson, then cut out the shapes and covered him with foil. Then my brothers drew K-9 on the sides. I made the buttons on the top of his suit.
When he wags his tail, it hits the side of his suit and makes a loud noise.
Milly, a five-year-old rescue pug owned by Jerome Flaxton and Emily Fowler, from Marlow, wore a green Christmas pudding sweater and a red Santa hat.
Mr Flaxton said: We have had Milly for almost two years. She came from a puppy farm where she gave birth to litters of puppies before she was one year old. She had suffered a broken jaw and we suspect she may have been kicked.
She was then rescued and went to live with an elderly couple, who really loved her but unfortunately they got sick and couldn’t take care of her anymore and she almost doubled in size and lost her most of his teeth.
Miss Fowler said: She is so small and has a lot of scars from her days on the puppy farm. She is such a lovely girl, she is so friendly and loves attention.
The association was represented by Dolly the Cocker Spaniel, who wore her uniform and Christmas ribbons.
Tamsin Riddell, who works at Cheese Shed, said: We’ve always been the dogs here. People love to walk their dogs on the trail and then return to our barn for toast and coffee.
We decided to host this event because it’s fun to chat with our clients and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a great cause.
Kevin Game, community fund-
head of fundraising for the charity, said: One in six people in the UK is affected by hearing loss.
Our dogs help their deaf partners by alerting them to everyday sounds that hearing people take for granted, such as baby bells or crying, but also important sounds, such as smoke or fire alarms.
Isolation and loneliness are invisible symptoms of hearing loss and are incredibly damaging. Our dogs not only provide companionship, but also a reason for our beneficiaries to return to their communities and re-engage in life.
All dogs received a rosette.
