Amanda Holden Channels Her Inner Santa Claus To Celebrate Christmas In Scarlet Dress





The TV host, judge and occasional actress looked very festive as she dressed in an eye-catching dress as she joined the special festive episode of I Can See Your Voice Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now I Can See Your Voice contestant’s incredible voice after terrible lip-syncing

Amanda Holden made your heart beat faster as she channeled Ms. Claus' sassy energy into a festive TV appearance wearing a scarlett red dress. The 50-year-old looked sensational as she wore her off-the-shoulder act for an appearance in the BBC's I Can See Your Voice singing competition. Amanda was on the show for a festive special that aired on Christmas Eve and she was focusing her year-end energies in her outfit that saw her glow in her dress accompanied by sophisticated jewelry. On Instagram on Friday, the star shared a photo of herself in the middle of a winter wonderland as footage from the BBC show's set showed her beaming on the panel.













Picture: Instagram)















Picture: BBC)

Promoting her involvement on the show, the star wrote alongside a very festive image of herself laughing in a sleigh: "'Sleigh my name sleigh my name'. I Can See Your Voice, Christmas Eve, 9:30 p.m. on BBC 1. " Fans were drawn to Amanda's sensational snap with one writing in the comments section: "A #fabulous word." While another fan in love typed: "You are so beautiful [sic]"alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis.













Picture: BBC)















Picture: BBC)

In the early hours of Christmas Day, Amanda shared a photo of herself with her family to send a festive message to fans and followers. Uploading a photo of herself posing alongside her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Amanda wrote, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours … hold on tight to your loved ones." She added, "Thank you for your love, support and humor this year."













Picture: Instagram)

The post quickly garnered likes and encouragement from Amanda’s many followers and fans with a mark of the family photo: “wonderful.” Earlier this month, Amanda shed the spotlight on her 13-year-old husband by marking his birthday. Sharing a snap of Chris as a child, Amanda wrote on Instagram Stories: It’s my boy’s birthday today. I LOVE YOU SWEETHEART.

During her main stream she wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend and husband Chrispy.” Amanda and Chris first met in Los Angeles in 2003, before getting married in December 2008. The couple became husband and wife at St Margarets Church in Somerset, with a reception subsequently held at Babington House. Presenter and music producer Chris shares two daughters together, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes, 15, and Hollie Rose Hughes, nine. Discussing their wedding to Hello magazine in 2019, Amanda said, “Chris is very funny and overly lighthearted. We can crack jokes out of any situation during the best and darkest times of the world. our life. “He sucks at romance, but he’s there for the tough stuff like keeping my car clean and making sure I relax.” Chris is Amanda’s second husband after her first union with actor Les Dennis, whom she married between 1995 and 2003. Read more Read more

