This Christmas, DaMENSCH joins SOS Children’s Villages to offer children a comforting gift





Mumbai: As the world prepares to celebrate Christmas, it will be just another day for thousands of underprivileged children who continue to struggle for food and comfort. It was this idea that inspired menswear brand DaMENSCH to announce its latest Gift Of Comfort campaign, where it will donate a portion of all purchases made on its website to Indian childcare NGO SOS Childrens. Villages of India. “Every purchase made between December 25 and January 5, 2022 will be a contribution that will benefit the lives of 100 children across the country,” the brand said. “The funds will be used to brighten up these children’s New Years festivities by providing them with better livelihoods. “ It is the season of happiness and giving. This year has been a challenge for many and, as a conscientious brand, we are committed to bringing more smiles to those in need. In line with this goal and to amplify our CSR efforts, we are proud to partner with SOS Children’s Villages India to serve parentless and abandoned girls and boys across India, said the co- founder of DaMENSCH, Gaurav Pushkar. Drawing attention to the plight of vulnerable children affected by the pandemic, SOS Children’s Villages India General Secretary Sumanta Kar said: “Many have lost their livelihoods and children have lost the support of their children. parents. We at SOS Children’s Villages India are extremely committed to the cause of uplifting caregivers and ultimately communities to ensure healthy care and development for the most vulnerable children. When we come together to serve the greater good, the impact is magnified and broader. The SOS Children’s Villages in India healing program is trying to reach more than 6,500 once orphaned or abandoned girls and boys in 32 SOS Children’s Villages across the country. Each children’s village has 12 to 15 family houses, each house consisting of an average of 10 children and an SOS mother. Comprehensive development, including education, nutrition, health and psychological development, is supported until these children are well established in life.

