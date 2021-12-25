The 2022 fashion resolutions I stick to for the new year





The last weeks of the year are never relaxing for me. I scramble to finish my job, I fly across the country to celebrate the holidays, I press my birthday and try to prepare for the New Year, I often arrive on January 1st and find nothing less appealing than the idea of ​​rigidly fixing a to-do list for myself. I prefer to set myself the goal of being a little easier on myself. That being said, 2022 is still a time for a new set of fashion resolutions and an assessment of how my life and how clothing relates to all of this has changed. If 2020 was my year of comfort, first sweatpants and slippers, loose fit and athleisure 2021 was the year I wanted to be warm again. Like so many others exploring cutouts, cropped hemlines, and party fashions again, I wanted a chance to make up for lost time and celebrate the fact that I could, well, celebrate again. But my large sartorial pendulum ranging from sofa clothes to club clothes created an odd mix of options in my closet, and with it a double identity when I left the house. If the real me was somewhere between a homebody and the life of the party, why did my clothes all suggest otherwise? As I enter 2022, I strive to achieve a new harmony with what I wear to recognize both the practicality and the emotion of the way I dress, and settle into a happy medium. Coming up, I’m breaking down some of the changes I’m making over the coming month. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Adopt the everyday heel again Even though I got into fashion to go out, one category that has remained fairly casual is in my shoe choices. I avoided having to slip into heels again, mainly because as a New York commuter sneakers and flat boots make it much easier to navigate stairs and streets. But, after taking out my favorite ankle boots a few times, I realized that everyday heels are more comfortable than I remembered. It’s time to prioritize them again. Invest in day dresses When I work at home it’s too easy to spend all day sweating, but hitting the 2pm low and still finding myself in pseudo-sleepwear tends to impact my level of sleep. ‘energy. Step into the power of the day dress: it’s not a full evening dress but I can easily dance around the house and go shopping feeling like I’ve made an effort for myself. Upgrade my Athleisure As a person who loves to go out, sporting hobbies will always be at the heart of my wardrobe, even though I want to dress things up a bit. So taking my sportswear up a notch from casual to cool is an easy way to mix up and down. My favorite: designing avant-garde sportswear from emerging brands or bold options from my favorite classic brands.

