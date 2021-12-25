25 best winter wedding guest dresses to wear in 2021 and 2022

There is something magical about winter weddings. With all the twinkling lights, hot drinks and even the festive decor, they are so romantic. Since you’re probably used to attending weddings in the summer and fall, being invited to a winter wedding can cause you instant confusion in the closet. After all, you want to stay warm without skimping on style. Fortunately, there are so many options to choose from that will make you feel fabulous no matter the weather and dress code.

Whether you prefer something with tons of coverage, like a long sleeve dress, or show off little skin in a short, flowy dress, the goal is to wear what will give you the most confidence, to the comfortable and, yes, warm! When you think of a winter wedding guest dress, velvet, long skirts, and darker tones usually come to mind. But the styling options also include sequins, dramatic prints, and flowers that you didn’t know were appropriate for a winter wedding (trust me, they are).

Attend an outdoor ceremony? Pair your outfit with a Where look hot even when it’s cold AF. Or maybe you’re heading for a glamorous indoor reception, go for a stylish dress with a sexy slit.

From long-sleeved lace cocktail dresses and midi-length satin options to even a breathtaking sparkly evening gown meant to bring out your inner Mariah Carey, these are the 25 best wedding guest dresses from winter for all styles and all budgets. (FYI: Tons are under $ 100, and some are even under $ 50, so even though Black Friday is long gone, you can still totally hook those flights.)