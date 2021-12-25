Best fashion collaborations in 2021 – Footwear News





This year, the powers of fashion have come together in the most incredible way. There was the much anticipated collaboration with Fendace which debuted via a dual track, closing Milan Fashion Week. Telfar and Ugg continued their partnership with a line of all kinds. And celebrities couldn’t get enough of these cool collaborations. Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Mary J. Blige were for example big fans of the Gucci x Balenciaga collection. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Kate Moss wore Fendi x Versace. Here, FN brings together the best fashion collaborations of the year. Called Fendace, the spring-summer 22 collaboration brought together two fashion empires and two

collections: a “Versace by Fendi” by Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones from Fendi, and “Fendi by Versace” by the artistic director of Versace Donatella Versace. Related To celebrate Gucci’s 100th anniversary, Creative Director Alessandro Michele created a series of looks by slipping – courtesy of Creative Director Demna Gvasalia – the main design details and motifs of Balenciaga. For Spring 21, Ugg and Telfar launched their all-genre line, which saw heather gray print sweatpants – inspired by Telfar’s own collection – reimagined in the classic Ugg boot in two styles.

UGG x TELFAR Fleece Top CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg Gabriela Hearst’s Spring / Summer 22 line was filled with durable materials, including fringes

shopping bag, cork sandals and raffia platforms made in collaboration with the French brand Clergerie. Reebok and Maison Margiela continued their partnership until 2022 with a new look on the icons of the heritage athletic brand. Notably, the haute couture label reworked Classic Leather, which arrived in February, and Club C in March. Additionally, three colourways from their Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford collaboration arrived in April.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury Oxford in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Mittmann Frequent Nike collaborator Sacai delivered the Swoosh back to back in 2021, including several new Blazer Low and VaporWaffle silhouettes. In addition, Sacai and Nike have teamed up with other labels on these same styles for three-way collaborations, including Clot and Jean Paul Gaultier. Heaven by Marc Jacobs partnered with Italian shoe brand Nodaleto in September on a subversive shoe collection inspired by the two brands ‘love for pop culture and the’ 90s. The line includes black, blue and purple thongs. and cross-strap sandals with chunky platforms.

Marc Jacobs’ Nodaleto X Heaven campaign. CREDIT: Hugo Comte / Courtesy of Nodaleto To further Tommy Hilfiger’s mission of advancing representation in fashion, the brand partnered with Romeo Hunte for a capsule collection in the fall. As part of the campaign, six unique recycled Tommy X Romeo polo shirts were auctioned, with proceeds going to the non-profit Fashion Minority Alliance. For their first collaboration, Larroudé teamed up with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at Oscar del la Rentao to create exclusive shoes for their Spring / Summer 22 presentation, which included colorful printed platform sandals.

