Outfits worn by BTS at the 63rd Grammy Awards up for auction





The outfits worn by popular Korean boy band BTS at the latest Grammy Awards will be up for auction in January. They could make tens of thousands of dollars. Ever dreamed of dressing like RM or Jungkook from BTS? Here is your chance. The arrival of members of K-pop group BTS at the 63rd Grammy Awards has not gone unnoticed. Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin walked the red carpet in outfits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall / Winter 2021-2022 men’s collection, prompting some fans to speculate on a possible partnership with the brand. luxury. Later that evening, the seven artists changed gear to perform their single “Dynamite” on stage. These performance sets worn by BTS will be auctioned off on January 30 in a massive celebrity merchandise sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The outfits could sell for between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000, according to the auction house’s estimate. However, it is possible that the bidding will increase rapidly for these bespoke black, white and orange costumes, given the infatuation of the boy band fans for the outfits of their idols. Indeed, the sets worn by the septet in the official music video for “Dynamite” sold for $ 162,500 last January, while Julien’s Auctions estimated them at $ 40,000. It was no surprise to Darren Julien, the manager of the auction house. “If you take a set of outfits valued at $ 2,000 and put them on BTS, play them in a music video, and the song is nominated for a Grammy, you’ve just increased the value of these outfits 81 times, ”he said. told the Guardian in May. The “Dynamite” Grammy Awards performance costumes worn by South Korean group BTS are on display at Julien’s auction in Beverly Hills, Calif. On December 6, 2021. Image credit: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP Other outfits worn by musicians during award ceremonies will go under the hammer on January 30. Among them, a white and gold dress adorned with rhinestones that Dolly Parton wore when she received the MusiCares award for “Person of the year” in 2019. Its value is estimated to be between $ 2,000 and $ 4,000. Collectors can also try to acquire the silver outfit Katy Perry wore to a concert in Nashville in 2012. It is estimated to cost between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000, according to Julien’s Auctions. Guitars belonging to Harry Styles, James Hetfield of Metallica, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards are also on view at Julien’s upcoming auction, all of the proceeds of which will be donated to the MusiCares organization. Main image credit: MTV / AFP

This article was published via ETX Daily Up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prestigeonline.com/my/style/fashion/grammy-awards-outfits-worn-by-bts-to-be-auctioned-off-in-january/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos