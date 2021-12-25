Ain Dubai will celebrate the New Year with great fanfare





This landmark project is the latest addition to Dubai Holdings’ diverse entertainment portfolio. Gulf Today, journalist Organized in partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink, the magnificent event will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. From the heart of Bluewaters Island, Seaside Plaza will buzz with New Years vibes as revelers dance through 2022 to the tunes of the city’s top DJs. With four vouchers for food and four drinks, each guest will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of scrumptious dishes. Spread across multi-cuisine live food and drink stations, the Ain Dubai “take out” dining experience is perfect for a fabulous start to the year. Additionally, the Bluewaters Drone Show will bring a spectacle of wonder into the sky at 10:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to witness the show from the Plaza, as hundreds of drones light up the Dubai skyline with a breathtaking choreography that is sure to dazzle and inspire. Ticket holders will also have exclusive access to the rooftop terrace to watch the formidable fireworks display from Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, The Palm and Bluewaters. There is no better vantage point for a totally immersive celebration than Ain Dubai, so book in time to party like a rock star and take in the views all night long. Recently, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inaugurated Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world. He was accompanied at the opening by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. This flagship project is the latest addition to Dubai Holding’s diverse entertainment portfolio.





