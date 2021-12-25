Alia Bhatt dons a strapless Rs 25k dress for Christmas celebrations which was spotted earlier by Mira Rajput





Alia Bhatt Christmas Dress Award Thanks to the advent of various designers from all over the world around us, we have the opportunity to explore and play with different trends, designs and patterns. Whether it’s learning how to line our linings or opting for elaborate corsets under our dresses, accessibility to global fashion trends has made our lives so much easier. And thanks to our Bollywood divas who often bring these trends to our country, we get to be our best style for every occasion. One outfit we’ve seen making a mark this season is the strapless dresses. For the Christmas holidays, Alia Bhatt opted for a pretty strapless dress by Saaksha and Kinni in shades of love. She looked gorgeous with the sweetheart neckline of the dress with gold hoops and rings. With hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, Alia finished off her look with her basic rosy makeup with heaps of highlighter. After dinner with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, Alia was pictured in her car as she let her hair open and she looked wow! A few months ago we photographed Mira Rajput in the same outfit but a different color. She looked gorgeous in the strapless blue dress for a store launch. This dress from Saaksha and Kinni costs Rs 25,000. Alia’s outfit is described as “Featuring a cherry satin and chiffon maxi dress with print and micro pleats. It has a customizable side slit.” while Mira’s outfit is described as “Featuring a purple micro-pleated satin and chiffon maxi dress with an ombre print and a customizable slit.” Alia and Mira have established themselves as Millennial style icons who give their fans a chance to get to know them better through their YouTube channels. While Alia was busy promoting her upcoming films like RRR, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi among many others, Mira relaxes with her babies. She recently took a trip to the Middle East with her children and Shahid Kapoor.

