Fashion
The 50 best fashion Instagrams of the year: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Justin Beiber and more
The year has been filled with unforgettable fashion. Of course, one of the most memorable and Instagrammed events was the September Met Gala. Among the flashiest dressed stars was Lil Nas X, who wore three outfits including a metallic gold suit and a dazzling jumpsuit. Glamorous Billie Eilish and dapper Frank Ocean made the event even more impossibly chic.
Cardi B shone on Instagram last year, whether she’s showing off her Herms Birkin collection or buying a leopard print house. One of the highlights was when the rapper traveled to Paris in an electric green Richard Quinn jumpsuit and visited the Arc de Triomphe.
Other memorable grams include Marc Jacobs’ snapshot of his energy lunch with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons; Justin Beiber getting in touch with her tender side and wearing a charming playful ball necklace with a black suit; and Dua Lipa becoming a Princess of the year 2000 thanks to her love for Blumarine, butterflies and all that is naughty. Speaking of Lipa, her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, has also been incredibly chic over the past 365 days.
There were also some really funny messages. On Halloween, Rihanna decided to dress up as rapper Gunna. And just like the fashion risk taker, she donned a pair of baggy shorts, a Dior sheer top, a chain necklace and a pair of Rick Owens boots. The look was so chic that it sent the fashion trend into a viral spiral.
And while Instagram is full of double-tap looks, it has also given us the opportunity to observe how people develop their personal style. Over the past few months, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian go through her tabula rasa phase in Balenciaga. Jonah Hill has made the fly between surf bro and stylish ambassador of The Row. (Either way, he’s fun and looks great.) Finally, Kristen McMenamy has enjoyed a second coming to fashion with her constantly updated feed of fabulous outfits and legends. Look great and have fun, what is fashion?
Here, discover the best fashion Instagrams of the year.
