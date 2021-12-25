



5 ways to style tartan fashion this winter 5 ways to wear tartan fashion this winter. Here on Fashion.ie, we’re going to show you some easy ways to introduce tartan as part of your winter fashion look this season. It’s that time of year when tartan can really make sense. Shades of red can even give it a real festive finish. Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we’re going to show you some great ways to maximize your tartan fashion look. It will help you add stunning Celtic warrior fashion models to different looks this winter. Tartan jacket with military pants We simply love any tartan jacket look when winter hits. Red and black with white fusion are great tartan choices. Now imagine yourself merging it with a delicate white silk high neck blouse. Now add fitted pants in forest green pine or basil. Complete this awesome look with black slip-on ankle boots. Add some undertones and you’ll be toasty and trendy in this stunning, chic, casual tartan look. Long tartan wool coat Who doesn’t love woolen clothes during the cold seasons? Here’s a trendy look to consider with your beige, brown and white plaid woolen coat this season. Choose crimson red or burgundy leggings. Add a white turtleneck sweater. Now add your awesome tartan winter coat in the long run. Top it off with a contrasting marabou feather hat and tan suede ankle boots. There is something smartly laid back about this blend to make you look day or night. Tartan scarf Do red and white with yellow fusion undertones work with a maxi skirt this winter? Yes it’s sure. Long mustard yellow skirts go well with white t-shirts and blackish bomber or baseball jackets. The yellow flint of your scarf goes well with the mustard tones below the waistline. The red of your scarf injects warmth into your look. Complete this finish with black boots. The style and length is entirely up to you. Tartan check pants Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean you’re going to be mistaken for Rod Stewart wearing tartan pants. Keeping the legs warm during the winter with the help of pants can be very practical as it protects against cold air and drafts. A great tartan choice for this look is beige brown base pants with an overlay of plaid tartan prints. Again, the red design warms up your pants look. Now add a black faux leather jacket with a brown lion fur collar finish. Opt for boater-style flats and a contrasting crossbody bag to complete. It’s a practical tartan fashion finish for day or night. Tartan mini skirt It has a festive fashion written all over it. The red and black tartan mini skirts worn with black tights are just fabulous. For something more dressy, the same colors in a pencil skirt design work well. Add a black turtleneck sweater for extra insulation. Black Mary Jane or kitten heel shoes to please complete. This cozy yet stylish look is fabulous, especially around the tree at Christmas. 5 Ways To Style Tartan Fashion This Winter: Ireland Womens Fashion: Irish Fashion News Please follow us and like us:

