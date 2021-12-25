Marvel announces new X-Men, Immortal X-Men and Marauders books





Picture: Marvel comics As Jonathan Hickmans mandate with the X-Men comes to an end with Hell, Krakoa’s mutants are about to undergo another change which naturally includes list changes and new books. X’s reign that was the second chapter of this whole endeavor is over, and 2022 will see the mutants seemingly take their fate into their own hands afterwards. to be led by Charles Xavier and Magneto up to this point. From March, after the end of the two Hell and the X lives / X deaths of Wolverine miniseries from Ben Percy, Joshua Cassara and Federico Vicentini, Marvel will begin Destiny of X. The new phase will bring new books, including Kieron Gillen and Lucas Wernecks Immortal X-Men, which is best viewed as a supplement to the main X-Men book by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. After Magneto leaves the Krakoan government known as the Quiet Council, power struggles ensue between the group, which includes Storm, Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, and Mystique. Gillen, not having written the X-Men since Strange X-Men in 2011, described it like a book about Krakoa, the Quiet Council, and all its muffled cries … Its great ideas, politics, fighting and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told through the most wide possible, in time and space. Picture: Marvel comics The other Destiny of X book coming out in March will be a revival of the pirate-romp mutant Marauders. With a new creative team from Steve Orlando (Midnight) and Elenora Carlini (Come on, come on Power Rangers), Kate will lead a new team consisting of Daken, Tempo, Psylocke, Bishop, Aurora and Somnus as they continue to transport mutants to Krakoa. Joining them will be Charles evil twin, Cassandra Nova, who they will need to help uncover a mystery concerning the first ancestors of mutants. In a statement to marvel, Orlando teased she like a little bit Xavier, a little bit Catherine Trammel, and the Marauders hope for nothing but success. The main X-Men book is also releasing an issue in March, but that seems like a transitional issue before it presumably becomes part of the Destiny phase in April. In April, the return books will be Percys Wolverine with Adam Kubert and X-Force with Robert Gill, and a X-Men giant size one-shot centered on the Recently Relaunched Thunderbird from Orlando, AEW wrestler Nyla Rose and David Cutler. X books debuting include Chris Claremont and Sid Kotians new Solo gambit, and X-Men Red Al Ewing and Stefano Casslli who will resume with Storm as new Regent of Mars. Finally, Knights of X by Tini Howard and Robert Quinn will serve as a sequel to the recent conclusion Excalibur and see Betsy Braddock, Gambit and Shatterstar headlining a group of mutants stranded in Otherworld. G / O Media may earn a commission Picture: Marvel comics The last batch of X-books that we know of, at this point, is just Legion of X and New mutantsdo not yet have creative teams or summaries. Presumably they will strike in May, with whatever comes out of Hell and X lives / X deaths. May be, ultimately, this Book by Moira Mactaggert who bounced between life and death? Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick up the new one here.

