28-Year-Old Man on Asia’s Best Metaverse Platform Makes Six Figures as Virtual Fashion Influencer | Currency News | Financial and business news





Zepeto. Ralph Lauren x Zepeto A 28-year-old Canadian earns a “six-figure salary” selling digital clothes on the Metaverse, the BBC reported Thursday.

Monica Louise, who designs and sells clothing for avatars, makes money on Zepeto, Asia’s largest metaverse platform.

More than 1.6 billion virtual fashion items have been sold on Zepeto, the BBC said.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. As luxury fashion names like Gucci and Ralph Lauren enter the metaverse, the internet’s next iteration is also opening its doors to smaller designers – for example, a 28-year-old digital clothing designer wins the biggest metaverse platform. in Asia, according to a BBC report. South Korea-based Zepeto has nearly a quarter of a billion users, and its app allows people to create avatars or digital representations of themselves. But avatars need clothes, and more than 1.6 billion virtual fashion items have been sold on Zepeto, the BBC reported. Among the platform’s best-known fashion users is Monica Louise, a Canadian known as Monica Quin, who designs and sells digital clothing. The BBC report released Thursday shed light on Louise in a larger story on the metaverse, claiming that she earns “an impressive six-figure salary” from her avatar Zepeto. Louise’s dresses, tops, and other items are sold using Zepeto’s currency, called zems, and are priced from one to five zems each. Zepeto users buy zems with real money, and creators receive $ 106 for every sale worth 5,000 zems. “There are clothes I can’t afford to wear in real life, but in the digital world I can buy them all,” Louise told the BBC. “I think that’s a huge factor I’m really drawn to this for.” Zepeto started three years ago and last month landed a valuation of $ 1 billion in a funding round led by Japanese conglomerate Softbank. HYBE, the company that runs K-pop sensation BTS, was among the investors and paid around $ 41 million. About 70% of its users are women, including teenagers. Strategy director Rudy Lee told the BBC that Zepeto is the number one social network for many of its users. Zepeto also has other partnerships that feature digital representations of Ralph Lauren and Gucci clothing. And fashion has been the center of attention in other parts of the metaverse. A virtual lot in the fashion district on Decentraland was recently sold for $ 2.4 million. “We think shopping for Fashion District is like shopping on Fifth Avenue in the 1800s or creating Rodeo Drive,” Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group, told Insider of the his company’s deal announced in November.

