Take a look at the revealing and rarely seen video works of Tracey Emins





Tracey Emin is no embarrassment artist. The unwaveringly autobiographical nature of her work has led her to repeatedly stray from the outer limits of what most people would be comfortable sharing about their private lives, their sexual experiences, and their inner world. While she has famously expressed herself through a number of different mediums including painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, installations, appliqués, sculpture, and neon text, her cinematic work is perhaps less well known, although it has been an integral part of its practice for three decades. I did so many films when I was younger. I used to take a Super 8 camera everywhere, she explained in a recent statement. For me, it was a real way of expressing myself.

Tracey Emin, video works, 1995-2017 at Xavier Hufkens is the first comprehensive study of his prolific cinematic work, showing his well-known shorts such as Why I never became a dancer (1995) and How it feels (1996) alongside more obscure works, rarely seen before as Niagara (1997) and Love is a strange thing (2000). Comprising 15 works spanning over 30 years of her life, the online exhibition allows for a closer encounter with the artist as she confronts the traumatic experiences of abortion, slut shame and first sexual encounters. Along with the moments of transcendent joy and humor that Emin frequently captures on film, she also explores difficult parts of her life with the kind of commitment to candid self-examination that the writer David Rimanelli compares to a kind of psychological and artistic sadomasochism. His accompanying text draws attention to Emin’s instinct to run naked and head bowed both literally and metaphorically toward public display and the kind of revelation few would be brave enough to admit, let alone admit. engage in celluloid. Rimanelli draws comparisons between Emin and the writer and socialite Lady Caroline Blackwood, the notorious and charismatic aristocrat whose natural sense of entitlement led her to commit numerous offenses against what was considered feminine and polite. She was careless. There was garbage. Dad was a Marquis and Mum was a Guinness, so she can, you can’t, he writes. But Tracey can and will because Tracey is. Like terrible children in their own separate worlds, the two extraordinary women are not bound by the conventions that control most of us. They are, Rimanelli muses, speakers of uncomfortable truths which are themselves uncomfortable truths. Take a look at the trailer below for a preview of Tracey Emins’ video works, while the gallery above features a range of stills from the many films featured in the exhibit.

Tracey Emin, Video Works, 1995-2017 is a digital exhibition presented at Xavier Hufkensuntil January 23, 2022

