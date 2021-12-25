The 33 Best Sellers of the Year 2021: Clothing, Mattresses & More

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber ​​Monday may be way behind us, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t land some amazing deals before the end of 2021!

Tons of different brands are slashing the prices of some of their most popular products and services, delivering sales you sure don’t want to miss.

Are you looking for a new mattress to improve your sleep in the new year? We have what you need. Want to modernize your wardrobe? Many stylish brands participate in the end-of-year sales. Ready to start cooking healthier meals? Consider a brand of meal delivery kits that offers a New Years discount.

No matter what you’re shopping for, we hope our list below helps you find it!

To purchase this item by category, simply click on each link provided below:

End of year sales

Enjoy exceptional savings after Christmas until January 4th.

Everlane is offering a 2021 farewell sale through the end of the year, which includes savings of up to 60% on select items, including women’s and men’s styles on shirts, pants, sweaters, outerwear and more.

Sperry’s end of season sale is now running through January 1 with a selection of styles up to 50% off.

Nordstrom’s sales section is full of incredible savings for creators as 2021 ends.

Kate Spade offers 40% extra discount on her sale section with promo code EXTRA40 until January 2.

Looking for new athleisure outfits? Get up to 70% off select clothing from GymShark for a limited time.

Get an extra 50% off (and get up to 80% off the brand’s best-selling styles) until December 27.

Up to 60% off clothing and accessories for men, women and children for a limited time.

Stock up on underwear before the end of 2021. Third Love is offering a $ 50 e-gift card when you spend $ 150 or more.

Madewell is offering 40% off vacation favorites and 25% off almost everything else for a limited time. Use promo code HOLLYJOLLY.

End of year beauty sales

Get an additional 20% discount on sale items until January 1 with the promo code END OF YEAR SALE. In addition, get free shipping with the promo code FREE BOAT.

Enjoy up to 60% of selected Tarte beauty products from December 26th to 29th.

Get 25% off ColourPop’s entire website until the end of the year.

From December 26 to 31, enjoy 20% off all orders of $ 60 or more with the promo code SALE21.

End-of-year technical sales

1. Amazon

Amazon has tons of tech items, including Apple AirPods Pros, Samsung smart TVs, Kindle e-readers, and more.

Stock up on a few phone cases during the 30% Sonix sitewide sale from December 26-30.

Make sure your phone is super-protected with an OtterBox case! The brand is offering 15% off their entire website from December 26-27.

LifeProof offers plenty of waterproof, dustproof and literally drop-proof phone cases. They are currently offering 15% off their entire website from December 26-27.

Year-end mattress and house sales

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 20% ​​off mattresses and 50% off linens with promo code WINTER20 until January 4.

Save 15% Sitewide from December 26th to January 3rd with Promo Code NEWURUG21.

Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, linens and Crane & Canopy decor from December 26th to January 2nd.

The Sill is offering up to 50% off its top-selling houseplants of the year through December 31st.

Save up to $ 300 on select mattresses, furniture and more until January 10.

Nest Bedding is offering 10% off mattresses, mattress toppers, padding, duvets, sheets, duvets and more until January 10.

End of year food sales

If you’re trying out a New Years meal delivery kit, HelloFresh is a great option (check out our review). In addition, they have an end of year offer: 16 free meals, plus free delivery with the promo code HFNEWANNEE.

Enjoy $ 130 off your first GreenChef boxes and get free shipping with the promo code GCNEANNEE.

Not in the mood to cook? Discover Factor’s Healthy Microwave Meals. They are currently offering $ 120 off your first five boxes with the promo code NEW YEAR FACTOR.

Enjoy 30% off all mayo products at TRUFF.com and get 10% off all orders with promo code OPRAH10.

Use promo code EPNEWYEAR2022 to get $ 1.79 worth of meals, plus 20% off your next two boxes.

Various end-of-year sales

Right now, new Book of the Month members can sign up for just $ 5 using the promo code CHEERFUL.

From December 27 to January 4, Uncommon Goods buyers can take advantage of up to 50% off a selection of branded items sales section.

Erin Condren is offering 20% ​​off her entire website for the New Year. Take advantage of this sale from December 26 to January 2.

Get 25% off select HydroFlask items for a limited time.