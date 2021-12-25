Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas brooch is a nod to Prince Philip





Queen Elizabeth keeps Prince Philip close to her heart this Christmas. In the first glimpse of her annual Christmas Day address, the 95-year-old monarch was seen wearing a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that honored her late husband Prince Philip. While the speech will be his 69e time to address the nation on Christmas Day, this year marks its first holiday season without Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 April 9. Her choice of accessories is likely a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, as she sported the same special sparkle for several memorable stages with him – including a photocall on their 1947 honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire. Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch on her honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947. Getty Images She also wore the same brooch 60 years later, pinning it to a pale blue dress as the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary by revisiting Broadlands in 2007. It appears she also favored the accessory for birthdays. because she wore it for their 70th birthday.e wedding anniversary in November 2017. On her next speech, she even has a photo of their diamond anniversary sitting on her desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. For their diamond wedding anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip returned to the city where they spent their honeymoon. Tim Graham / Getty Images For those not based in the UK, the annual speech will be available to stream at the royal family’s YouTube page. In addition to her annual speech, the Queen is reportedly ringing over the holidays sharing Christmas pudding with her eldest son Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles at Windsor Castle on Saturday, a spokesperson for Clarence House confirmed to people. The news came after media reported the Queen would not be traveling to Sandringham for Christmas as scheduled, amid a wave of COVID-19 cases across the UK.

