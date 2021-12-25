Amanda Holden stuns in tight black dress for adorable Christmas family pic





Amanda Holden looked stunning alongside her lookalike daughters and loving husband in a fabulous festive snap to start Christmas Day off right Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Amanda Holden & Ashley Roberts Dress Up As ‘Naughty Elves’

Amanda Holden put on a sparkling display as she looked fabulous in a tight black dress for a festive family photo on Christmas Day. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, showed she’s ready for the big day as she posed with her look-alike daughters Hollie, 9, and Alexa, 15, and husband Chris Hughes. She shared the sweet family photo on Instagram as she took the opportunity to wish her followers a Merry Christmas and “hang on to their loved ones” as the threat of Covid continues to plague the festivities. Captioning the snap, Amanda wrote alongside a love heart emoji: “Merry Christmas from our family to yours … hold on tight to your loved ones … Thank you for your love, support and your humor this past year. “













Picture: noholdenback / Instagram)















Picture: BBC)

Amanda’s famous friends were quick to send Christmas greetings by commenting on the photo. Kate Thornton wrote: “Merry Christmas, you, beautiful lot x” While Amanda’s Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts added: “Merry Christmas [three red heart emojis]” Angela Griffin sent three heart emojis in response while former X Factor winner Louisa Johnson posted a heart-eyed emoji. It happened after Amanda channeled her inner Mrs. Claus for a sassy nod to promote her appearance in the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice singing competition.













Picture: Instagram)















Picture: BBC)

She got into the party spirit with an off-the-shoulder scarlett red dress which she paired with sparkly jewelry. The star wrote alongside a picture of herself laughing on a sled: “‘Sled my name, sleigh my name’. I can see your voice on Christmas Eve 9:30 p.m. on BBC 1.” Fans loved the sensational snap of Amanda with one handwriting in the comments section: “A #fabulous word.” Another added his love for the photo, writing: “You are so gorgeous [sic]”alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033. Read more Read more

