Once the Soviet Union broke up, its hockey centerpiece slipped to second level, missing the Olympic podium four times and finishing fifth on the home ice in Sochi in 2014. The Russians’ main competition in PyeongChang was the ‘Germany, which pushed them to extra time in the final with a local roster entirely drawn from the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. It was the best performance in German history and his first medal since 1976.

The Canadians, who won bronze after losing to the Germans in the semifinals, used a dozen KHL players and six Swiss league players. USA Hockey, which was already making a Plan B for Beijing, had skaters from six professional leagues and four college kids in 2018. This mix missed the medal round on the sidelines of a shootout loss to the Czechs and will likely be again competitive.

It’s not like the NHLers have made a golden difference for the American team over the years. They won two silver medals in five appearances, were sixth in 1998, and eighth in 2006, and were hammered by the Finns in the bronze medal game in 2014.

Equivalent

If the past is a prologue, the Olympic women’s hockey final between the United States and Canada will take place in overtime, just like in 2014 and 18.

Three of the six show meetings between the big rivals ended this way, the last two in St. Louis with the Canadian captain. Marie-Philip Poulin net of the two winners. The nine-game tour may be cut short due to concerns over COVID-19. The recent meeting at St. Paul’s was brushed aside. The last two dates in Alberta are in the first week of next month.

Hit the slopes

Bryce Bennett won his first World Cup podium this week. Alexis Boichard / Agence Zoom / Getty

Bryce bennett victory in the downhill at Val Gardena, his first World Cup podium at 29, was a thunderclap.

I think I’ll buy a boat, exulted Bennett, who had not finished in the top 20 this season. It was the first American triumph in the discipline since Travis Ganong in 2017.

Mikaela shiffrin and Pretty johnson have already collected their Beijing tickets based on their FIS points. After being briefly overtaken by Italy Sofia goggia in the general classification, Shiffrin regained his lead by finishing first and second in the recent giant slaloms in Courchevel and now has a 115-point lead. Shiffrin leads the giant slalom standings, is second in slalom and fourth in super-G.

Johnsons won two bronze medals in the downhill last weekend at Val d’Isère, which has earned him seven medals in that event over the past year. Johnson, who ranks second behind Goggia in the discipline standings, is in medal position for the Games after finishing seventh in 2018.

On track to participate

Medfield speed skater Julie letai, who was on the Women’s Olympic Short Track team last weekend at the Utah Trials, will have a spot in the relay, which she helped qualify for the Games for the first time since 2010, when the Americans won bronze.

I’ve been thinking about it since I was 7, said Letai, 21. So I can’t believe this is finally happening.

With the exception of Madame Biney, the list is full of recruits Kristen santos from Fairfield, Connecticut, Corinne Stoddard, and Eunice lee, more Ryan pivirotto and Andrew Heo on the men’s side.

Key figures

As expected, this month’s figure skating Grand Prix final scheduled for Osaka that was postponed until the end of the season has been called off. None of the six countries that host events, including the United States, were able to host. And after the Olympics and the World Championships in March in France, it’s likely that few big stars in the sport would have been interested in a smaller competition.

After less than distinguished results on the Grand Prix circuit, Nathan Chen Will dust off his schedules from two seasons ago for next months’ US championships in Nashville, where the world champion will aim for a record-breaking sixth straight men’s title. Chen was beaten by his compatriot Vincent zhou at Skate America, his only loss since the Olympics, and had an average outing to win Skate Canada. So, devil swap his short program of Clémentine and his long Mozart and bring back La Bohème and the Elton john medley, who had planned to skate at the canceled 2020 World Championships.

Come back for more

With two World Cup weekends before the U.S. Olympic Luge Team nomination, half of the 2018 squad is set to return. Based on their qualifying performances so far this season, the silver medalist Chris mazdzer and Tucker West seem to be fixed on the side of the men, and Summer britcher and Emily sweeney on women, with Jayson terdiman likely to join Mazdzer in doubles. Are also well placed Jonny gustafson and Ashley farquharson, and Medways Zack DiGregorio and double partner Sean hollander It took a few struggles, but the Garlic South Koreans, who last won silver in home curling, secured a round-trip ticket as they clinched last place in qualifying last. luck in the Netherlands. The team of Kim, Kim, Kim and Kim, whose hometown of Uiseng is famous for its garlic, will be joined by Great Britain and Japan. Norway, Italy and Denmark take the last three men’s places Reigning Olympic Snowboard Champions Chloe Kim (half-moon women), Jamie Anderson (female slopestyle), and Gerard red (men’s slopestyle) have already qualified for a replay chance based on their world rankings. In the team, there is also Maddie mastro (half-moon women) and Dusty Henricksen (men’s slopestyle). The wait is still Shaun White, the triple titlist of halfpipe who is bidding for his fifth team at 35 years old. Hell will succeed if he’s first or second at next month’s World Cup at Mammoth Mountain. Given his golden CV, White would likely be the coach’s choice.Based on the World Cup standings over the holiday break, German bobsleighs are well positioned to dominate the Games. Francesco friedrich, which leads both two and four tables, is 10 to 10, and Johannes lochner is just behind him in a two-man bob. Women hold the first three places with Laura nolte, Kim kalicki, and Mariama Jamanka. It doesn’t hurt that three of the Cup competitions took place on Teutonic ice and the other two on neighboring ice. Austria. Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries is the best American driver in fourth position, while Church of the Hunters, 10th in the four-man bob, is the best American man.

John Powers can be contacted at [email protected]. Documents from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews and press services have been used in this report.