EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukones’ fashion style wowed Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made India proud by winning the 2021 Miss Universe title. On December 13, India Pride won the 2021 Miss Universe crown after competing against female candidates from 80 countries. Harnaaz from Punjab brought home the title for India after 21 years. The talented diva recently met Pinkvilla and opened up about her travel, movies, favorite star and more. Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab, who impressed the judges with her style, grace, elegance and intelligence, revealed her favorite actress whose dress style is impressive.

Harnaaz Sandhu said, “I love the fashion sense of Deepika Padukone. The way she holds and takes off each outfit. Harnaaz also revealed her favorite movie and said: “I think Padmavaat was a very strong movie and related to the empowerment of women, I think it has a very strong message for the audience.” For the unknown, the epic periodic drama starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati hit screens on January 25, 2018. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. ‘Padmavaat’ instantly became the fan favorite movie.

Click on HERE see.

Speaking of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Harnaaz reached the final round with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay. The same winning question was asked of the three talented women. The question was, “What advice would you give young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?” To this, Harnaaz said that one of the pressures women face today is not to believe in themselves and that they have to understand that their uniqueness makes them beautiful.

According to media reports, the beauty queen won a huge cash prize of 2.50,000 USD, which is roughly Rs 1.89 crore. If reports are to be believed, the diva has received the most expensive crown ever seen. According to a report published in The Philippine Star, the crown is worth $ 5 million, or about Rs 37 crore.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Comes Home, Stunned In A Red Dress At The Airport