The fashion Jennifer Lpez and Ben Affleck are recovering that he may not have had to return





They say second parts were never good but Jennifer lopez Yes ben affleck they are determined to prove otherwise. Since they got back together, the couple looks more and more close and more and more complicit. They’ve grown so close that even in the way they dress now, they look combined. It seems that in addition to making the comeback with an ex fashionable, the couple also want to impose a new style and now they have dusted off the twinning. About three years ago, the pairing caused a stir, especially on social media. It refers to the English term twin (twin) trying to dress like someone, It consists of dressing like the couple, the son, the brother, etc. The idea is to combine the same colors and the same pieces to match the outfit between two people. Ben Affleck accompanied his girlfriend to the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles and they looked relaxed but elegantly matched. On one side, the Bronx diva wore light blue baggy jeans fitted at the waist with a brown leather belt. She paired it with a chunky sequin sweater and an amazing light blue coat. For his part, the interpreter of ‘Batman’ chose a light blue shirt, ‘navy’ suit pants and a camel coat with peak lapels. Blue was the main color of the couple’s outfit, totally in the image of the artist, who is promoting his latest film ‘Marry Me’. This isn’t the first time the most-photographed couple around the clock has coordinated their outfits. Four months ago, they visited a Los Angeles mall to shop with a sleek, dark look. While Ben Affleck wore a black shirt and straight jeans, Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned shoulders in the air with a sleeveless black perkins bodycon top and gray plaid skirt much like a model Massimo Dutti. Combined or not, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to dazzle when they appear together. Last week, they looked radiant on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Tender Bar”, the actor’s latest film. Jlo wowed all eyes with her style, with a sheer chiffon dress that was as romantic as it was seductive. Jennifer Lopez continues to look at Ben Affleck with the same delight as 17 years ago. However, the American media recently pointed out that the interpreter of ‘The Ring’ could be upset by the statements of her lover about his alcohol problems. The actor has been criticized in the networks after saying he fell into alcoholism because he felt “trapped” in his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children, from whom he divorced in 2018. “One of the reasons I started drinking was because I was trapped in my marriage. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. , what do I do ?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which didn’t turn out to be the solution, ”the Oscar winner said.

