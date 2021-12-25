A capsule on the 10 countries of the 2022 Men’s Under-20 World Championship





A video clip on the 10 countries of the 2022 World Under-20 Men's Hockey Championship from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. Ranked in order of ranking 2021. UNITED STATES Six players return from the USA team that beat Canada 2-0 in the gold medal game at Rogers Place, including captain Jake Sanderson of the University of North Dakota. The roster features five first-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft, including second pick Matthew Beniers (Seattle Kraken). CANADA Three returns of the team that fell to the United States in the final: goalkeeper Dylan Garand, defender Kaiden Guhle and forward Cole Perfetti. Canada has seven first-round players in the 2021 NHL Draft, including defenseman Owen Power who went on to become No. 1 for the Buffalo Sabers. Connor Bedard is only the seventh 16-year-old to make Canada's junior team. Shane Wright is a screened first pick for the 2022 draft. FINLAND Nine returning players from the team that lost to the United States in the semifinals and beat Russia for bronze, including Topi Niemela who was named top defenseman by IIHF management. Defender Aleksi Heimosalmi was the top Finnish selected in the 2021 draft at 44th overall. The Finns have won the tournament three times in the past decade (2019, 2016, 2014). RUSSIA Two Nashville Predators first-round picks are on the program: goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was 11th in 2020 and center Fedor Svechkov was 19th this year. The 2022 draft's top prospect, Ivan Miroshnichenko, has not been named to the Russian list. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Zubov coaches the juniors. The Russians are eternal contenders, but haven't won gold for over a decade (2011). SWEDEN Winger Alex Holtz, a first-round draft pick for the New Jersey Devils Kings in the AHL this season, is making his third world junior championship title. The Swedes have two returning goalkeepers: Jesper Wallstedt and Calle Clang. Head coach Tomas Monten was unable to travel to Canada last year due to a positive COVID test, but the Swedes arrived with their coaching staff intact this time around. The Swedes have won twice in the history of the tournament (2012, 1981). GERMANY Forward Jakub Borzecki spent the entire 2021 tournament in quarantine in his Edmonton hotel room due to a positive COVID-19 test just before the tournament opened. He was set to play this time around for Germany, who were less than a third behind their squad for the first three games for similar reasons, but made it to the quarter-finals anyway. Captain Florian Elias is a proven producer with four goals and five assists in five games in 2021. CZECH The Czech team is now officially Cesko (plus the Czech Republic) and the English equivalent is Czechia. Hamilton Bulldogs forward Jan Mysak is a second-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil is a WHL Regina Pats defenseman. The Czechs won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001 and their best result since was bronze in 2005. SLOVAKIA Blue Jackets prospect Samuel Knazko is competing in his third World Junior Championship. The Seattle Thunderbird also played for the Slovaks in this year's men's championship. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky and defenseman Simon Nemec are the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft. Slovakia won bronze in Winnipeg in 1999 and again in 2015 in Toronto. SWITZERLAND Ten players are returning from what was a young Swiss team in 2021, including QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs goaltender Noah Patenaude and Nashville Predators prospect Simon Knak. Defenseman Brian Zanetti is a Philadelphia Flyers draft pick. A bronze medal in 1998 is Switzerland's best result in this tournament. AUSTRIA The pandemic having wiped out the lower level world championships meant Austria was not relegated and had another chance to stay in the top group. Forward Vinzenz Rohrer plays for Canadian head coach Dave Cameron with the Ottawa 67s. Senna Peeters is a winger for the Halifax Mooseheads. Head coach Marco Pewal said Austria's goal is to beat Germany in this tournament. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 25, 2021.

