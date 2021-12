Kirstie Clements: It’s time to analyze the fashion of this iconic reboot of the series

Alright, I tried to resist, but it’s time to assess the Sex and the city Following, And just like that …. It’s not going well, my friends. i binged everyone SATC episode during the last confinement, even the first SATC movie (not the second cringe, where they travel to the Middle East and start to insult the culture). I was pleasantly surprised by the outfit of the series two decades later, especially in fashion. Some of Carrie’s (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) craziest outfits back then are pretty much de rigueur and on-trend nowadays, her eventful relationship with Big was poignant, the whole series was sexy and topical. . . But this new series does not hit the mark. (SPOIL ALERT) Those of us who’ve grown old with the characters have been eagerly waiting to see some awesome 50+ fashion, but Carrie is too fancy and tragic hats don’t work, Miranda looks awkward and I don’t care. I can’t remember what Charlotte is wearing because Kristin Davies seems to have lost the ability to act and I have to keep looking away. There are also several awkward ‘wake-up’ scenarios that just sound weird and misjudged – it’s a bad case for trying too hard, along with some naff podcast riffs and ugly comedy routines. I wanted to love her, really, but it’s not easy. The only style tip a friend of mine has noted and commented on is how chic Big’s funeral was, held in a minimalist art space, but which is slightly morbid given the current circumstances. Patricia Field is the costume designer / stylist behind SATC and AJLT and she is also the originator of the incredibly popular show Emilie in Paris (the second series started airing this week). Field continues her art of exaggeration, as lead character Emily (played by Lily Collins) wears the strangest combination of clothing and accessories ever. It works because the gorgeous and effervescent Emily is a bit of a fish out of the water in a chic, low-key Paris, and her fun, nutty ensembles reflect that. A better style arbiter for the older woman is her glamorous boss Sylvie, who wears flattering dresses, slit skirts, high heels and expensive coats with loose hair and natural makeup. I will persist with And just like that …, hoping that may change, because Carrie has some wonderful pieces in her closet that I would love to see again. Vintage fashion and shopping in your own wardrobe is all the rage now, and she would do well to pull out some of those beautiful tulle and silk evening dresses from Prada and Chanel that she wore in the last episode. . of SATC, in all those pretty silvery, peach and neutral tones. Taking out the hapless wedding dress and giving it a makeover would be a nice touch of fashion. I think Fendi baguette bags are making a comeback, and maybe the garish Louis Vuitton bag she gifted to her personal assistant (Jennifer Hudson) could make an appearance. The clothes are more interesting than the storylines.

