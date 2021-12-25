Megan Barton-Hanson shows off her many strengths in a red latex dress before hitting the troll

Megan Barton-Hanson spiked temperatures as she gave her fans a very racy Instagram post on Friday.

The former Love Island, 27, turned the heat up as she showcased her many assets in a red latex cutout midi dress while raising her waist with black heels.

It comes as Megan hit back at a troll for calling her an “h * e” and “w ** re” in a DM after her break-up with TOWIE’s James Lock.

Hot stuff: Megan Barton-Hanson showcased her many assets in a red latex cutout dress for an Instagram post on Christmas Eve before hitting a shameful troll

Flashing her tanned legs in the thigh number, she wore her blonde locks in gorgeous waves and pouted for the camera.

In her caption she wrote: “Christmas Eve with the new hurrr.

‘Makeup – @jennifergoodingmakeup Colorist – @moe_harb_london Extensions & styling – @hadleyyateshair Hair – @hairenvy_boutique.’

It came as Megan revealed a troll who targeted her with a series of curses in a DM after reports of a breakup with Lockie.

Vile: This comes after Megan hit back at a troll for calling her an “h **” and “w ****” in a recent DM following her reported breakup with Lockie

She shared a screenshot of the posts from her Instagram story, with the caption: “LOL, was that from a woman ?!

“Why are weas women conditioned to just settle down rather than single?” “Another break-up” As if it was a failure on my part. At 8 am too! Get a Karen and F *** coffee off.

“Society made women in their late twenties feel so much pressure to be in a relationship. That I see so many women returning to toxic partners.

“Also… I never confirmed being in a relationship and I didn’t confirm its end… I just slowed down with the cringey da @jameslock story content.”

Exes: MailOnline reported Megan split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance (pictured from November 2021)

MailOnline reported that Megan had split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance.

The reality stars are believed to have ended their brief relationship a week after returning from a Christmas stay in New York City, where they struggled to get along.

A source shared how the couple had quarreled on multiple occasions throughout their romance, including during the Gay Times Honors last month after making their first red carpet appearance together.

An insider said: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked out despite her hopes after being surprised early in their meeting.

Moving on: The former couple met while filming the dating show MTV Ex on the Beach and quickly fell in love, sharing sexy posts on each other’s Instagram photos

“Over time, they argued more and the vacation they shared together in New York last week did not go as planned at all.

“James spent Thursday night partying with friends and enjoying his single status again.”

The reality show couple went official on the red carpet with their romance at the Gay Times Honors in London last month after going public in October.

They met while filming the dating show MTV Ex on the Beach and quickly fell in love, sharing sexy messages on each other’s Instagram photos.

James was forced to break news of his new relationship with ex-girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou during scenes filmed for TOWIE’s latest series.

Romance: Megan admitted to being pleasantly surprised by James, who she said looked nothing like her TV character (pictured from October 2021)

Their relationship came as a surprise to the cast after Megan dated ITVBe regular Demi Sims following her relationship breakdown with footballer Chelcee Grimes.

The former glamorous model swore in an interview last year that she was no longer interested in men and only wanted to be romantic with women.

Speaking in 2020, Megan said, “After having a relationship with a woman I would say she is the most in love with someone I have been. I can imagine my life with a woman.

“After the relationship with the girl (Chelcee), I was like, ‘I’m definitely never going to date men again.’ I thought, ‘I only want one woman.’

“It feels like a different dynamic and I felt more myself and happier than I ever felt with a guy. I see myself marrying a woman.

Megan, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, admitted to being pleasantly surprised by James, who she said looked nothing like her TV character.

Speaking to MailOnline last month, she said: “He’s not really that character I used to watch TOWIE when he was the bad boy.

‘He’s so down to earth. It is easy to talk to him. He’s so smart and it doesn’t really show on TV but, yeah, we’re having a good time.

“He really opened my eyes and we spent a lot of time together. Yes, he really surprised me. I didn’t think it would be like this.