Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks is perhaps one of the most prominent players in all of basketball and that didn’t change over Christmas. The veteran Knicks just won a 40-point game and signed a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s the tenth triple-double on Christmas in NBA history. New York is currently winning this big game in the fourth quarter with just three minutes to go.

What Kemba has been able to do since joining rotations is nothing short of impressive. He’s been in three 20-plus-point games in a row and has been one of the main reasons the Knicks have finally managed to find some offensive success in the last few games.

They haven’t played good basketball this season and one wonders why they decided to sit Kemba Walker down because he played good basketball. The Knicks were much more successful if he was on the field than when he was away. Coach Tom Thibodeau is a defensive-minded head coach and since Kemba isn’t exactly playing the best of defense he has managed to come out of the rotation.

His role will obviously change after the trade deadline if he’s still on that Knicks team. It would make sense from the Knicks’ point of view if they decided to keep him as a save playmaker and go out and get that first star goalie they desperately need to win a championship.