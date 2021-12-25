The best wedding guest dress

Almais: Farrah Cutout Midi Dress, $ 565

The soft retro vibes of this patchwork dress are enhanced with modernity by cutouts at the waist and a keyhole in the back. alemais.com Almais: Phyllis Twist-Front Pleated Dress, $ 495

A demure high collar is balanced by cutouts at the waist; the garden green colors make it summery. alemais.com Banded Together: World Print Ruffle Dress, $ 485

With side strings that can be tied together to give this dress more shape, it is 100% silk and can be dressed up or down. banded-together.com Bassikes dress crossed in the ribbed back. Bianca Spenders Spicy Red Demeter Lace Dress Pursuit, Bellini Flower Pieta Dress. Bassike, ribbed back wrap dress, $ 395

Who said cotton jersey couldn’t make it to a wedding? With its square neckline and crossed straps at the back, this number combines comfort and modern elegance. bassike.com

Bianca Spender: Spicy Red Demeter Lace Pursuit Dress, $ 845

When black tie functions present themselves, this stretch lace swing dress features interesting details on the sleeves and a side slit on the legs. biancaspender.com Bianca Spender: Pieta Floral Bellini Dress, $ 795

Cut to the body and flattering, the cut of this dress elongates the body and is subtly stretchy thanks to the crinkled crepe. biancaspender.com Camillas Flared Jumpsuit in Brick Lane Beauty and Maxi Tie Front in Palisades Paisley. Camilla and Marcs Sola long dress. Camilla: Flared Jumpsuit in Brick Lane Beauty, $ 999

Part of the Camillas Victoria and Albert capsule collection, the jumpsuit is comfortable enough for all dance movements. au.camilla.com Camilla: Maxi front tie in Palisades Paisley, $ 799

Adorned with crystals, this center-slit maxi pays homage to a retro Californian vibe. au.camilla.com

Camilla and Marc, Sola long dress, $ 850

The little black dress is reinvented in a sexy number edged with lace in a high tension style. camillaandmarc.com Diidas Farrow mid-length sheath dress; Forever News Adrianna Halter Maxi Dress and Dream Ginger and Smarts Dress. Rejection: Farrow midi dress, $ 599

The slip dress becomes chic with its asymmetrical collar and striking aqua hue. diida.com.au Forever New: Adrianna Halter Maxi Dress, $ 139.99

For the Boho wedding, an airy long dress with a patchwork check print and an open back tie. forevernew.com.au Ginger and Smart: Dream Dress, $ 749

A sweet concoction of pastel sherbet and flowing glamor, this dreamy dress with attached cape actually bears her name. gingerandsmart.com

Ginger and Smarts Aquarelle dress and Myriad shirt dress. Lids Renaissance Latte Dress. Ginger and chic: Aquarelle dress, $ 645

A watercolor painting is transferred to a dress in this silk and linen midi offering, with a waist tie for the front or back. gingerandsmart.com Ginger and elegant: Myriad shirt dress, $ 649

Cutout embroidery and floral design elevate this shirt dress to a special occasion. gingerandsmart.com Lid: Renaissance Dress Latte, $ 349

Marilyn Monroe’s undertones sparkle in this halter neck dress with pleated skirt and dramatic neckline. ideewoman.com.au Manning Cartells Master keychain dress, Fiesta pleated dress and Sweet Escape maxi dress.

Manning Cartell: Main Keychain Dress, $ 499

This soft lilac dress is made from skinny jersey, while the circular side seams can be adjusted. manningcartell.com.au Manning Cartell: Fiesta pleated dress, $ 449

If weddings are all about wearing your heart on your sleeve, in this one it’s the art on the dress: the John Coburns artwork with chain detail. manningcartell.com.au Manning Cartell: Sweet Escape Maxi Dress, $ 499

This Jacaranda-colored ruffled maxi dress falls to the floor and is adorned with gold press studs at the back. manningcartell.com.au Megan Parks Leilani silk dress and Lelani silk kaftan. MITV Estelles low rise botanical dress. Megan Park: Leilani silk dress, $ 569

This silk crepe de chine dress in a unique emerald batik is perfect for high temperatures, and the side slits make movement easy. meganpark.com.au Megan Park: Lelani silk kaftan, $ 599

Beach wedding? No problem. This vibrant silk kaftan alone evokes the tropics. meganpark.com.au MITV Estelle: Low waist botanical dress. $ 399

It’s a simple low waist dress with a gathered skirt, but this vibrant botanical print isn’t straightforward. shop.mickyinthevan.com.au MITV Estelle: Two-tone handkerchief dress, $ 359

The double punch of this two-tone dress comes to its last blow thanks to the improbable delicate lace at the hem. shop.mickyinthevan.com.au MITV Estelles Mercy On Me Robe; Morrisons Zinnia Dress Pin; and Nevenkas to honor the dress.

MITV Estelle: Mercy On Me Dress, $ 389

For a rock star entry, this gold dress is not too flashy and features voluminous sleeves. shop.mickyinthevan.com.au Morrison: Zinnia Dress Pin, $ 369

The crossed drape of this dress gives a relaxed silhouette but the color adds drama. Can be worn belted for more shape. morrisonshop.com Nevenka: to honor the dress, $ 3,500

French seams and ruffled sleeves make this English embroidery dress a romantic choice. nevenka.com.au Poppy Orotons lace-up dress and strappy sun dress. Amara Rebecca Vallances bow mini dress. Oroton: Poppy Lace Up Dress, $ 649

This simple silk dress in a soft cream lace-up collar has vibrant florals and large front pockets to store wedding day lipstick. oroton.com

Oroton: Strappy Sun Dress, $ 549

There’s a Palm Springs vibe in this silk dress with drawstring lacing at the back to customize the fit. oroton.com Rebecca Vallance: Amara Bow Tie Mini Dress, $ 629

It’s short, yes, but the velvet knots cover the plunging neckline while the loose sleeves add elegance and drama. rebeccavallance.com Scanlan Theodores navy blue silk jacquard dress and chocolate embroidered lace dress. Iris Shona Joys halterneck cutout midi dress. Scanlan Theodore: Navy Silk Jacquard Dress, $ 1,200

Dark navy blue is a modern take on the black dress – it may be easier to wear, while the high front slit increases the glamor quotient. scanlantheodore.com Scanlan Theodore: Chocolate Embroidered Drawstring Dress, $ 800

Not just a simple cotton dress: the rich chocolate cover adds luxury while the embroidery is romantic. scanlantheodore.com

Shona Joy: Iris Cutout Halterneck Saffron Midi Dress, $ 420

You are ahead of the game when your dress color looks like the sun at the end of the day. Semi-sheer chiffon adds a light touch. shonajoy.com.au Maya Shona Joys short-sleeved linen cumin dress and Rubi ruffled linen cumin dress. Sir the Labels Alexandre Ruched mid-length dress. Shona Joy: Maya Linen Short Sleeve Cumin Dress, $ 360

There is a slight sheen to this linen, and the classic style evokes a carefree Audrey Hepburn vacation. shonajoy.com.au Shona Joy: Linen and Cumin Rubi Dress, $ 320

This summer dress is made chic by its thick belt and its tie in the back, while its light military side is reiterated through the shadows. shonajoy.com.au Sir the Label: Alexandre Ruched Midi Dress, $ 390

Cut from linen making it comfortable for warm summer weddings, the gathers add shape while the floral print is reminiscent of the season. sirthelabel.com

Viktoria & Woodss California Dress, Timekeeper Dress and Everlasting Dress in Walker Stripe. Viktoria & Woods: Californian dress, $ 390

A soft jersey knit is synonymous with comfort, and it can even be worn with soft pants underneath. viktoriaandwoods.com.au Viktoria & Woods: Timekeeper Dress, $ 590

When a silk dress is designed to be wrinkled, you don’t have to worry about driving the car. viktoriaandwoods.com.au Viktoria & Woods: Eternal Striped Walker Dress, $ 550

The pink striped poplin keeps it cool for a day; the cutouts and detail of the resin ring give it a modern slant. viktoriaandwoods.com.au Zimmermanns postcard puff sleeve dress, postcard postcard sleeve midi dress and Rosa ruffle midi dress.