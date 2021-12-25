Fashion
Complete list of Australia’s best deals
Wanna spend that Chrissie’s money? We’ve searched high and low for the best deals on sportswear, beauty, tech, and more.
Christmas is over for another year and although it is weird to celebrate when the world is so turned upside down, we still think it was great chilling out with friends and family and enjoying the fun of the season (d ‘a Covid-safe way, of course).
But now it’s December 26th that can only mean one thing: Boxing Day, and with it, the Boxing Day sales. Feel like shopping, but don’t want to face gigantic crowds right now? We hear you. That’s why we’ve searched high and low to find the best deals you can buy online, right now.
Best beauty and wellness offers:
Worship beauty: Up to $ 40 off select GHDs, up to 30% off select brands, and up to 20% off 80 other top brands.
Zipporah: Sephora’s Merry Markdowns means 30-50% off select products from brands like Tarte, Fenty Beauty, Caudalie and more through January 18, but for Boxing Day only, they’re offering 15% off the whole store.
BodyBlendz: Save 35% Sitewide with this Australian, Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare with code BOXINGDAY.
Honey of love: Their Boxing Day Early Access Sale started on December 21, where you can save up to 50% on select products including sex toys, lingerie, bondage, essentials and more.
Frenchie: Buy one and get 50% off your second item.
Normal: The cult sex toy brand Normal is offering up to 40% off its entire range until December 29.
Therapy: Start your “New Years, New Me” early with up to $ 240 off Theragun devices.
Mermaid hair: You can save 20% on wavy hair which Khloe Kardashian swears to use code “KHLOE”.
Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 65% off-site.
AMR Hairdressing & Beauty: 15% off-site, including big savings on brands like Kerastase, Eleven, and Mermade Hair.
ModelCo: 40% reduction on the whole site with the code BOXINGDAY.
The Beauty Chef: Save 20 percent on gift cards.
Clinic: Last year, they reduced a selection of Clinique gift sets by 30%.
Paula’s choice: 20% off site.
Technology, home and experiences
Dyson: Save up to $ 200 on select vacuums and fans.
Adrenaline: Save up to 30% on a huge range of adventures for the whole family in their massive Christmas sale
The good ones : Famous “knockout” sale, with hundreds of dollars off the list price of a range of televisions, home electronics, appliances and more.
July: From December 1 to 24, 2021, July Luggage is offering free personalization (normally $ 65) sitewide and free express delivery with no minimum spend. They also offer free next business day delivery for the Melbourne metro.
Emma Sleep: Until December 20, Emma Sleep is organizing a Christmas sale, with up to 50% off its range. Will this sale be even bigger on Boxing Day? Watch this place.
Shaver Shop: up to 75% off select items store-wide
Socket: Last year, the megastore reduced by up to 50% on the entire store. This year they’re going even bigger, with up to 70% off storewide. Including:
Bed wires: stock up on the cult linen brand, with 20% off everything and 40% off bundles. Use code FRESHSTART at checkout.
Republic of sleep: 10% off their award-winning mattress and accessories with the code BOXINGDAY21.
Booktopie: Fancy a new reading for the summer holidays? This year, Booktopia is reducing the suggested retail price of thousands of titles by up to 75%.
Attitude: Up to 60% reduction on the whole site
Best Boxing Day Deals on Sportswear & Fashion
Myer: You better believe Australia’s biggest store is participating in the Boxing Day sales.
Nike: Up to 30% reduction on the whole site
Lululemon: Save BIG storewide with huge discounts on a wide range of their super comfy range of tights, t-shirts and more.
Modibodi: Up to 50% off storewide.
Gorman: 20-50 percent off storewide
Seed heritage: Up to 50% off all sale styles
Runner Style: Up to 50% off a wide range of stocks and at least 25% off select PE Nation.
REAL: Australian sportswear brand slashed up to 70% on everything.
Hype DC: Up to 70% off on the best brands
Cotton activated: All sale items are 50% off.
Lorna Jane: 25% off storewide
Active truth: Up to 60% off storewide
Countryside road: Up to 50% off select styles
Want more great deals? Here are the best Boxing Day deals on Amazon and The Iconic.
All the products featured in this article are selected by our editors, who do not play favorites. If you buy something, we can get a share of the sale. Learn more.
