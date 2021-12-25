Thai artisans revive old looms to weave new fashions and stories for the modern market





PHU PHAN, Thailand: Drawing was a matter of secrecy for Tavee Meboot when she was a little girl. The more she drew, the more her father had to pay to buy new notebooks. His family couldn’t afford to continue doing this. So, young Tavee used each notebook sparingly and kept her art a secret or until she ran out of pages for her childhood imagination. I liked to draw but we were poor. Whenever I needed a new notebook my dad would ask me Why do you buy it so often ?. The notebook was actually for school homework, Tavee, now 43, recalls with a smile. I used it slyly for my own designs. Tavees’ love for art was hidden in his heart. She became a farmer in her hometown of Sakon Nakhon in northeast Thailand. His life revolves around the seasons in the mountains of Phu Phan, its rice fields, its cassava farm and its rubber plantation. A few years ago, a motorcycle accident immobilized her for months. It was then that she met Bhukram, a clothing brand from her small village of Nang Toeng. Over the past seven years, Bhukram has revived the endangered art of cotton weaving in the community. Its artisans are local villagers who cultivate, weave and dye cotton by hand. Using needles and threads, they then tell the story of local livelihoods through intricate embroidery that gave Bhukram its uniqueness. This is a creation of Pilan Meaw Thaisuang, a Thai historian with a passion for nature and the traditional way of life on the hills of Phu Phan. Meaw grew up in Nang Toeng, where generations of locals have lived simple lives close to nature. His childhood was shaped by the richness of the forest, where children played and looked for food with their parents. I really like this place, said Meaw, who had left home to pursue university studies and work in Bangkok, 600 km away, for ten years. I always wanted to come home after I finished my studies. I wanted to come back and do something and stay with my parents. Behind her, different kinds of cotton clothes fill a new workshop. The two-story wooden building is a place where artisans meet to discuss designs and submit their work for review. The space also acts as a shop and is open to the public every Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/thailand-bhukram-sakon-nakhon-artisan-embroidery-2383791

