Fashion
The best Boxing Day 2021 fashion and beauty deals in Australia
It’s finally here! Boxing Day 2021 means wholesale discounts on your favorite fashion and beauty brands.
After buying big for your friends and family on Christmas, it’s only fair that you spend the money on yourself, isn’t it? For Boxing Day 2021, buying fashion and beauty items that you love (or have always wanted to try) is pretty much mandatory.
Below is our recap of some of the best Boxing Day fashion and beauty deals for 2021, including top brands like THE ICONIC, Kate Spade, Dr Martens and more.
An offer to be seized quickly is THE ICONIC’s offer for a day. 25% off RM Williams boots for women.
2021 FASHION BOXING DAY OFFERS
- 50% off select items from Kenji, Maddox, Blaq, Reserve and Trent Nathan
- 40% discount on men’s shoes
- 40% off men’s clothing from Tommy Hilfiger, GANT, Levi’s Gazman and more
- Select Van Heusen Shirts Now $ 29
- Select Calvin Klein Business Shirts Now $ 49
- 30% off women’s clothing from Levi’s, Guess, Abrand, Riders by Lee and more
- 40% off intimate women’s clothing from Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Jockey and more
- Up to 40% off selected women’s shoes
- 30-40% off selected handbags, jewelry and accessories for women, including watches by Daniel Wellington and Hugo Boss
BEST BOXING DAY 2021 BEAUTY DEALS
WHAT IS BOXING DAY?
Boxing Day is always Boxing Day, December 26th. The term ‘Boxing Day’ is actually believed to have originated in the 1800s, when the wealthy would give their servants and staff a day off and bequeath them a boxed gift that they would take home to share with them. their family.
Today Boxing Day is best known as one of our country’s biggest sales events. In fact, researchers at Monash University have found that two-thirds of Australian shoppers delay their party spending until today to take advantage of a bargain.
