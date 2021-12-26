Fashion
M&S launches Boxing Day sale with up to 50% off
Marks and Spencer (M&S) offer buyers to save money during this festive period and until the New Year.
Its end of year sale kicks off on Boxing Day with opportunities to get up to 50% off a wide range of items from housewares to beauty products and many foods.
MRS haven’t said exactly how long this will last, but the best deals should sell out quickly.
Some of the offers have been detailed below, but if you want to browse on your own, you can do so from the M&S site.
What’s in the M&S Boxing Day sale?
Food and drink
If you are looking for treats or snacks then MRS has a number of solid options, including a Triple ChocolatePanettone, which was 10 but is now 5.
The classic Percy Pig candy in a 500g box has gone from 8 to 5, while another shop mascot in the Omballs has a chocolate version of 6 to 3.
Meanwhile, on the drink front, Glowing Gin Globes now have a 10 save, meaning it’s now available for 25.
Still on the theme of lighting, her box of Glowing Chocolates has been reduced by 5 to now 15.
Fashion
For men’s fashion items, a saving of 45% can be achieved on thisPure wool block striped crewneck sweater, from 89 to 44.
In addition, thisTailored-fit jacket in pure wool with checks can be purchased for 55, which is a saving of 60.
Meanwhile, for women’s fashion, this100% cotton parka with borg lining can be purchased for 49, which is a savings of 40.
Also, if you are looking for casual clothes around the house, theseWide-leg pants with drawstring on the front are reduced from 35 to 12.
Household items
A variety of home products are heavily discounted, such as 40% off this600 Thread Count Cotton Sateen Oxford Pillowcase, which are now at 24 as a result.
Plus, if you’re looking for something to hold new family photos in, this set of 12 gallery frames for 35 might be useful.
It is reduced by 14.50 from its original starting point of 49.50.
