Fashion Retailer ASOS Predicts 2022 Trends – Including Mini Skirts and ‘Double Denim’





Mini skirts, low rise jeans and double denim are some of the fashion trends set to take 2022 by storm. The 2000s caught fire in 2021, according to the ASOS Trends annual report, and will continue to define style for the next 12 months. The demand for ’90s-inspired clothing, baggy jeans, cargo pants and bright, bold colors, which jumped in 2021, will also continue. The online clothing giant also reported: Party heels sell for one pair every 13 seconds

Huge popularity of flares over 446,000 pairs sold

Sage green was the color of choice for the bridesmaids’ dresses

Booming black pants sales come back to the office The second half of the year saw a 30 percent increase in black pants sales

A prediction that the off-the-shoulder backless will become a fashion staple in 2022, after a 37,437% increase in searches for the article on ASOS Marketplace. In another survey of 2,000 adults, also carried out by ASOS, 40% of 18-35 year olds said they spent more on clothes in 2021 than in 2020. While 40% also said they made a fashion or beauty purchase to celebrate the easing of the lockdown in July. And it looks like shoppers are eager to get their new look with 67% of 18-35 year olds planning to hit Boxing Day sales, spending an average of 119 each. Gen Z and Millennials are the biggest bargain hunters, with three in five (67%) saying they spend on sales this year and put on jeans (45%), coats (36%) and sneakers (36%) at the top of their wishlist. A quarter (24%) of 18-35 year olds say they will wear oversized, loose fit in 2022, and a fifth (20%) will opt for bold, bold colors. This is a continuation of 2021 where oversized styles made up 60% of sales of men’s jersey tops, and there has been a 135% increase in the number of women’s flares sold. The bridal and wedding industry was huge in 2021 after a succession of lockdowns and canceled nuptials with customers purchasing over 1.5 million bridal and bridesmaid dresses, the long-sleeved maxi wedding dress Iris being the number one choice for brides. Bride and groom and male guests were well-equipped and in footwear, with sales of over 100,000 full suits and demand for formal shoes increasing by 80%. The Love Island effect also worked its magic after winner Millie Court was seen in a tie-dye coordination she sold out in a week.





(Image: ASOS)

But she got her money’s worth from Sex Education’s Jackson Marchetti, which sparked 34,000 varsity jacket sales during the fall / winter season. Vanessa Spence, Director of Commercial and Visual Design, ASOS, said: ’90s trends are still very popular with fashionistas, especially those 20 and older, who haven’t had the chance to experience rockets. bright lights and crop tops last time around. We were also going to see 2000s trends reborn next year, so expect hipster jeans, double denim, and mini skirts to feature in plenty of editions. If you need some inspiration after experiencing confinement in muted colors, bright, vibrant colors have been seen on every catwalk in recent catwalks so they will be huge in 2022. The full report can be read here. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/whats-on/shopping/asos-predicts-2022-fashion-trends-22553517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos