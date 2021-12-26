Best ICONIC offers





Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers, half-price housewares, or a fabulous new dress for New Years Eve, there’s a good chance it’s on sale at The Iconic.

Boxing Day is one of the most important and best days of the year for shopping. With the end of Christmas, the pressure is released: you don’t have to buy for someone else, just take care of yourself! Maybe you didn’t get exactly what you hoped for from loved ones (we’ve all been through this) or maybe you just waited patiently for that expensive item to go on sale … Whatever the reason, the truth is, Boxing Day is just a great time to shop, as retailers across Australia are opening their doors (and virtual doors) with breathtaking deals. And regarding Iconic – (geddit?) – Australian brands, you can’t get more Iconic – (geddit yet?) What are the Boxing Day deals at The Iconic? The Iconics still take part in the annual sales event (and their recent Black Friday sale was pretty epic) so, unsurprisingly, they’ve gone all out for Boxing Day too, with a range of goodies in the areas. fashion, housewares, beauty and children. They get 30% off their ‘Boxing Day Edition’ and on top of that, they have 25% off almost everything else in store, plus other great discounts you won’t want at all. just don’t miss it. Fashion offers Beauty offers Housewares Offers When is Boxing Day? Boxing Day takes place on Boxing Day, December 26 of each year. That said, sales for many stores sometimes start early – in some cases as early as Christmas Eve. They will usually last until New Years Eve, but if you want the best deals, you should shop as early as possible before they sell out. What is Boxing Day? As well as being a holiday that allows you to recover from the Christmas Day hangover before the New Year’s festivities resume, Boxing Day is renowned for being a huge opportunity to reap some great sales. First celebrated in the UK, the event now takes place around the world and has become a key focus for post-Christmas discounts as retailers lower prices to clear inventory, especially Christmas-related items which are no longer as relevant. While you might know it as an in-store event where you have to battle huge crowds and queues at your local mall, in recent years the event has started to move online as well (which makes everything a lot easier, because you don’t have to go to the stores at midnight to get the best deal – just pass it on your phone or laptop). Need new swimmers for the summer? You might get lucky this Boxing Day. Where does Boxing Day come from? The specific origins of Boxing Day are a bit unclear. This ranges from the suggestions people all over Western Europe used to put charitable donations in a “charity box” on Boxing Day to donate to the poor, to a 19th century idea that Boxing Day was used to give Christmas boxes to postmen. Others suggest it refers to the first day after Christmas, when the postal service resumes delivery of boxes and packages. Whatever its origins, we know it has become one of the biggest sellers of the year, especially in Commonwealth countries like Australia, New Zealand and Canada. It is generally used to initiate a final discount period which can extend until the beginning of January. Boxing Day Shopping Tips If you shop online, have your laptop and payment information handy early on – like, early on. Most traders unveil discounts and promotions as early as 5am, or even midnight! To get the best, you have to be prepared to strike at the right time because the best deals will be hitting within minutes. Prioritize deals that matter most to you (like big-ticket items that are likely to sell out quickly), and team up with family members to tackle multiple stores (online or in person) one at a time.

