



Ways to transition summer dresses into your winter wardrobe Ways to transition summer dresses into your winter wardrobe. Here on Irish Fashion News, discover easy ways to use your summer dresses to transform them into winter clothes. Many people feel like they have to put away their summer dresses in the winter. The fabric of your dress is too thin and cannot keep you warm. Wrong! With the right styling techniques, you can still wear your summer dresses all winter long. Continue reading here on Ladies Fashion Ireland to find out how to turn summer dresses into a winter wardrobe. Quick tips In cold weather, wear a cropped knit sweater over your dress. As your sweater is cropped, it will always accentuate your waist and highlight your figure.

To keep your legs warm, opt for tights or leggings.

Wear a turtleneck or long-sleeved shirt under your dress.

Pair a bodycon dress with a faux fur coat for an extra chic look. Use tights or leggings to stay warm If you don’t want to put your summer dresses deep in your wardrobe yet, use layers. Wearing your dress with tights, leggings, or thermal tights can be a great way to rock your summer dress, even in the cold of winter. Leggings or tights will keep you warm during the winter months. If you are going, just put on your coat and you are good to go. Womenswear Ireland. Ways to incorporate summer dresses into your winter wardrobe. Irish fashion news Wearing a turtleneck Stylish dresses in winter are all about layers. These can be thermals, an extra t-shirt, or your turtleneck. It looks great under your dress and can be used to pull some more out of your summer dresses. With a black turtleneck, black tights and your favorite boots, you can turn your summer dress into your winter wardrobe. If you don’t want to go all black but aren’t sure what other colors to wear, take a look at your dress. See if you can match any element of a turtleneck, cardigan, or shirt that you have in your wardrobe. Put on a sweater over your dress Layering a sweater over your dress is a great way to keep warm while looking classy. However, the style of sweater you choose is important. A short option will allow you to tighten the waist and give you a flattering shape. How to incorporate summer dresses into your winter wardrobe. Irish fashion news. Ireland women fashion Please follow us and like us:

