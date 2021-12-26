Katy Perry: Peruvian artisan-made dress accelerates sales and sells in just one day





After Katy Perry used a dress made by a Peruvian craftsman in the music video for her song Electric, the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (Promper) revealed that the clothes sold out within 24 hours at Matches Fashion, the the most famous and important luxury store in the fashion industry. The artist Elisa Luzdivina made this garment by hand, arousing the expectation of fans of the interpreter of Rawr, since the merchandise for sale in the Escvdo store has achieved its goal. When we found out that she (Katy Perry) chose it, we were super happy, because it was like reaffirming that Peruvian design is positioned internationally, said Chiara Macchiavello, founder of the Peruvian company. After this commercial success, the Escvdo boutique has extended its commercial proposition to various online stores to continue to show Peruvian art in different parts of the world in stores in Japan, Mexico, Canada, United States, France and Brazil. The fixed cost of the dress is £ 715 (over $ 1,000). Peru in the heart of Katy Perry !Katy Perry carries Peruvian pride in its music! This is how she made it known after using a dress woven by a craftsman from our country in her latest music video. This is her new song Electric, where the famous singer shares the limelight with characters from PokemonOn the occasion of the celebration of the franchise. According to Magaly Medina in her program broadcast on May 14, the wardrobe of Katy Perry It was made by Elisa Luzdivina, a very talented craftswoman from Huaraz who is part of Misin Huascarn, a project that aims to help Peruvian citizens in rural areas improve their quality of life with employment opportunities. Pikachu and Pichu also appear in the images made by Carlos Lpez Estrada. The musical theme was composed on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of “PokemonAnd will be part of Pokmon 25: The Album, an album to be released later this fall on Capitol Records. OUR PODCASTS “My favorite novel“: The great works of classical literature with the commentaries of the Nobel Prize Mario Vargas Llosa. An RPP production for all Spanish-speaking listeners. Jack London’s most famous story takes place in Canada, in the midst of the gold rush, conveying the beauty of the landscapes and its picturesque people. The protagonist of “White Fang” is a dog and with him we will experience all kinds of adventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://codelist.biz/2021/12/25/katy-perry-dress-made-by-a-peruvian-artisan-sweeps-sales-and-sells-out-in-a-single-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos