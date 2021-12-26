Bag a Boxing Day: The best value in fashion, housewares, tech and gadgets sales





As the traditional Boxing Day sales begin, The Mail On Sunday has listed the best winter sales offers … Technology and gadgets Acer Chromebook 11 Very.co.uk Was £ 229, now £ 149 Acer Chromebook 11, was £ 229, now £ 149 Arlo Essential projector Tool station Was £ 129.99, now £ 79.99 Arlo Essential projector, was £ 129.99, now £ 79.99 Bang & Olufsen Beosound E8 Sport Was £ 300, now £ 169 Bang & Olufsen Beosound E8 Sport, was £ 300, now £ 169 Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum Amazon Was £ 239.99, now £ 129.99 Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum, was £ 239.99, now £ 129.99 Chipolo One location tracker (pack of four) Was £ 80 Now £ 50 Chipolo One location tracker (pack of four), was £ 80, now £ 50 Women’s fashion Sweater stage Was £ 65, now £ 32.50 Boden sweater, was £ 65, now £ 32.50 Wool coat Phase Ei Was £ 225, now £ 135 Phase Eight wool coat, was £ 225, now £ 135 Silk top John lewis Was £ 99, now £ 49 John Lewis silk top, was £ 99, now £ 49 Pleated skirt Ted baker Was £ 150, now £ 75 Ted Baker pleated skirt, was £ 150, now £ 75 Shirt dress Fenn wright manson Was £ 169, now £ 84 Fenn Wright Manson shirt dress, was £ 169, now £ 84 Sequin dress Hobbs Was £ 199, now £ 139 Hobbs Sequin Dress, Was £ 199, now £ 139 Silk dress LK Bennett Was £ 399, now £ 199 LK Bennett silk dress, was £ 399, now £ 199 Cody fringed long dress Phase eight Was £ 169, now £ 105 Cody fringed maxi dress, was £ 169, now £ 105 Color Pop Floral Wrap Midi Dress Valais Was £ 85.00 Now £ 59.50 Color Pop Floral Wrap Midi Dress, Was £ 85.00 Now £ 59.50 Accessories Sun glasses Mango Was £ 17.99, now £ 9.99 Mango Sunglasses, Was £ 17.99, now £ 9.99 Boots Russell & Bromley Was £ 595, now £ 275 Russell & Bromley Boots, Was £ 595, now £ 275 Felt Rating Was £ 19, now £ 11 Fedora Coast, was £ 19, now £ 11 Earings Accessorize Was £ 10, now £ 7 Accessorized earrings, Was £ 10, now £ 7 Shoulder bag Ted baker Was £ 230, now £ 92 Ted Baker shoulder bag, was £ 230, now £ 92 Flat pumps LK Bennett Was £ 179, now £ 89 LK Bennett flat heels, was £ 179, now £ 89 Men’s fashion Long sleeve top Ted baker Was £ 89, now £ 62 Ted Baker long sleeve top, was £ 89, now £ 62 Polo shirt MRS Was £ 15, now £ 10 M&S Polo, was £ 15, now £ 10 Belt Mango Was £ 19.99, now £ 9.99 Mango Belt, Was £ 19.99, now £ 9.99 Cashmere scarf stage Was £ 110, now £ 55 Boden cashmere scarf, was £ 110, now £ 55 Loafers Russell & Bromley Was £ 295, now £ 195 Russell and Bromley Moccasins, was £ 295, now £ 195 Laptop bag London Aspinal Was £ 595, now £ 476 Aspinal of London laptop bag, was £ 595, now £ 476 Homepage Velvet tiger cushion MRS £ 12.50 now £ 6.50 Velvet Tiger Cushion, Was £ 12.50, now £ 6.50 Chair Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti Barker & Stonehouse Was £ 2,495, now £ 1,745 Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti chair, was £ 2,495, now £ 1,745 french bulldog mug MRS Was £ 6, now £ 4 French Bulldog mug, was £ 6, now £ 4 KitchenAid Artisan Toaster (Pistachio) Land of lakes Was £ 199.99, now £ 149.99 KitchenAid Artisan Toaster (Pistachio), Was £ 199.99, now £ 149.99 Vintage wall accent mirror Wayfair Was £ 219.99, now £ 116.99 Vintage Wall Mounted Accent Mirror, Was £ 219.99, now £ 116.99 Children Quilted jacket Joules Was £ 34.95, now £ 18.95 Joules Quilted Jacket, Was £ 34.95, now £ 18.95 Jacket stage Was £ 72, now £ 50.40 Boden Jacket, was £ 72, now £ 50.40 Overalls Mango Was £ 19.99, now £ 12.99 Mango overalls, was £ 19.99, now £ 12.99 rubber boots Joules Was £ 21.95, now £ 12.95 Joules Wellington Boots, Was £ 21.95, now £ 12.95 Doll Catherine kidson Was £ 22, now £ 11 Cath Kidston doll, was £ 22, now £ 11 hand warmers stage Was £ 23, now £ 13.80 Boden hand warmer, was £ 23, now £ 13.80 M&S Eau de Toilette Sunset Island Collection Was £ 16, now £ 10, 25% off, M&S, marksandspencer.com M&S Eau de Toilette Sunset Island Collection Hugo Boss Dark Red 90ml Was £ 60 Now £ 36.99, 38% Off, The Perfume Shop, theperfumeshop.com Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection Was £ 20, now £ 10, 50% off boots, boots.com Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection Davina Post-Workout Recovery Box Was £ 12.50, now £ 6.25, 50% off boots, boots.com Davina Post-Workout Recovery Box Bare Minerals strength and length mascara duo Was £ 30, now £ 20, 33% off, Boots, boots.com Bare Minerals strength and length mascara duo

