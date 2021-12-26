Connect with us

Bag a Boxing Day: The best value in fashion, housewares, tech and gadgets sales

As the traditional Boxing Day sales begin, The Mail On Sunday has listed the best winter sales offers …

Technology and gadgets

Acer Chromebook 11

Very.co.uk

Was £ 229, now £ 149

Acer Chromebook 11, was £ 229, now £ 149

Arlo Essential projector

Tool station

Was £ 129.99, now £ 79.99

Arlo Essential projector, was £ 129.99, now £ 79.99

Bang & Olufsen Beosound E8 Sport

Was £ 300, now £ 169

Bang & Olufsen Beosound E8 Sport, was £ 300, now £ 169

Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum

Amazon

Was £ 239.99, now £ 129.99

Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum, was £ 239.99, now £ 129.99

Chipolo One location tracker (pack of four)

Was £ 80

Now £ 50

Chipolo One location tracker (pack of four), was £ 80, now £ 50

Women’s fashion

Sweater

stage

Was £ 65, now £ 32.50

Boden sweater, was £ 65, now £ 32.50

Wool coat

Phase Ei

Was £ 225, now £ 135

Phase Eight wool coat, was £ 225, now £ 135

Silk top

John lewis

Was £ 99, now £ 49

John Lewis silk top, was £ 99, now £ 49

Pleated skirt

Ted baker

Was £ 150, now £ 75

Ted Baker pleated skirt, was £ 150, now £ 75

Shirt dress

Fenn wright manson

Was £ 169, now £ 84

Fenn Wright Manson shirt dress, was £ 169, now £ 84

Sequin dress

Hobbs

Was £ 199, now £ 139

Hobbs Sequin Dress, Was £ 199, now £ 139

Silk dress

LK Bennett

Was £ 399, now £ 199

LK Bennett silk dress, was £ 399, now £ 199

Cody fringed long dress

Phase eight

Was £ 169, now £ 105

Cody fringed maxi dress, was £ 169, now £ 105

Color Pop Floral Wrap Midi Dress

Valais

Was £ 85.00 Now £ 59.50

Color Pop Floral Wrap Midi Dress, Was £ 85.00 Now £ 59.50

Accessories

Sun glasses

Mango

Was £ 17.99, now £ 9.99

Mango Sunglasses, Was £ 17.99, now £ 9.99

Boots

Russell & Bromley

Was £ 595, now £ 275

Russell & Bromley Boots, Was £ 595, now £ 275

Felt

Rating

Was £ 19, now £ 11

Fedora Coast, was £ 19, now £ 11

Earings

Accessorize

Was £ 10, now £ 7

Accessorized earrings, Was £ 10, now £ 7

Shoulder bag

Ted baker

Was £ 230, now £ 92

Ted Baker shoulder bag, was £ 230, now £ 92

Flat pumps

LK Bennett

Was £ 179, now £ 89

LK Bennett flat heels, was £ 179, now £ 89

Men’s fashion

Long sleeve top

Ted baker

Was £ 89, now £ 62

Ted Baker long sleeve top, was £ 89, now £ 62

Polo shirt

MRS

Was £ 15, now £ 10

M&S Polo, was £ 15, now £ 10

Belt

Mango

Was £ 19.99, now £ 9.99

Mango Belt, Was £ 19.99, now £ 9.99

Cashmere scarf

stage

Was £ 110, now £ 55

Boden cashmere scarf, was £ 110, now £ 55

Loafers

Russell & Bromley

Was £ 295, now £ 195

Russell and Bromley Moccasins, was £ 295, now £ 195

Laptop bag

London Aspinal

Was £ 595, now £ 476

Aspinal of London laptop bag, was £ 595, now £ 476

Homepage

Velvet tiger cushion

MRS

£ 12.50 now £ 6.50

Velvet Tiger Cushion, Was £ 12.50, now £ 6.50

Chair Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti

Barker & Stonehouse

Was £ 2,495, now £ 1,745

Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti chair, was £ 2,495, now £ 1,745

french bulldog mug

MRS

Was £ 6, now £ 4

French Bulldog mug, was £ 6, now £ 4

KitchenAid Artisan Toaster (Pistachio)

Land of lakes

Was £ 199.99, now £ 149.99

KitchenAid Artisan Toaster (Pistachio), Was £ 199.99, now £ 149.99

Vintage wall accent mirror

Wayfair

Was £ 219.99, now £ 116.99

Vintage Wall Mounted Accent Mirror, Was £ 219.99, now £ 116.99

Children

Quilted jacket

Joules

Was £ 34.95, now £ 18.95

Joules Quilted Jacket, Was £ 34.95, now £ 18.95

Jacket

stage

Was £ 72, now £ 50.40

Boden Jacket, was £ 72, now £ 50.40

Overalls

Mango

Was £ 19.99, now £ 12.99

Mango overalls, was £ 19.99, now £ 12.99

rubber boots

Joules

Was £ 21.95, now £ 12.95

Joules Wellington Boots, Was £ 21.95, now £ 12.95

Doll

Catherine kidson

Was £ 22, now £ 11

Cath Kidston doll, was £ 22, now £ 11

hand warmers

stage

Was £ 23, now £ 13.80

Boden hand warmer, was £ 23, now £ 13.80

M&S Eau de Toilette Sunset Island Collection

Was £ 16, now £ 10, 25% off, M&S, marksandspencer.com

M&S Eau de Toilette Sunset Island Collection

Hugo Boss Dark Red 90ml

Was £ 60 Now £ 36.99, 38% Off, The Perfume Shop, theperfumeshop.com

Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection

Was £ 20, now £ 10, 50% off boots, boots.com

Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection

Davina Post-Workout Recovery Box

Was £ 12.50, now £ 6.25, 50% off boots, boots.com

Davina Post-Workout Recovery Box

Bare Minerals strength and length mascara duo

Was £ 30, now £ 20, 33% off, Boots, boots.com

Bare Minerals strength and length mascara duo

