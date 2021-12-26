Fashion
Bag a Boxing Day: The best value in fashion, housewares, tech and gadgets sales
As the traditional Boxing Day sales begin, The Mail On Sunday has listed the best winter sales offers …
Technology and gadgets
Acer Chromebook 11
Very.co.uk
Was £ 229, now £ 149
Arlo Essential projector
Tool station
Was £ 129.99, now £ 79.99
Bang & Olufsen Beosound E8 Sport
Was £ 300, now £ 169
Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum
Amazon
Was £ 239.99, now £ 129.99
Chipolo One location tracker (pack of four)
Was £ 80
Now £ 50
Women’s fashion
Sweater
stage
Was £ 65, now £ 32.50
Wool coat
Phase Ei
Was £ 225, now £ 135
Silk top
John lewis
Was £ 99, now £ 49
Pleated skirt
Ted baker
Was £ 150, now £ 75
Shirt dress
Fenn wright manson
Was £ 169, now £ 84
Sequin dress
Hobbs
Was £ 199, now £ 139
Silk dress
LK Bennett
Was £ 399, now £ 199
Cody fringed long dress
Phase eight
Was £ 169, now £ 105
Color Pop Floral Wrap Midi Dress
Valais
Was £ 85.00 Now £ 59.50
Accessories
Sun glasses
Mango
Was £ 17.99, now £ 9.99
Boots
Russell & Bromley
Was £ 595, now £ 275
Felt
Rating
Was £ 19, now £ 11
Earings
Accessorize
Was £ 10, now £ 7
Shoulder bag
Ted baker
Was £ 230, now £ 92
Flat pumps
LK Bennett
Was £ 179, now £ 89
Men’s fashion
Long sleeve top
Ted baker
Was £ 89, now £ 62
Polo shirt
MRS
Was £ 15, now £ 10
Belt
Mango
Was £ 19.99, now £ 9.99
Cashmere scarf
stage
Was £ 110, now £ 55
Loafers
Russell & Bromley
Was £ 295, now £ 195
Laptop bag
London Aspinal
Was £ 595, now £ 476
Homepage
Velvet tiger cushion
MRS
£ 12.50 now £ 6.50
Chair Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti
Barker & Stonehouse
Was £ 2,495, now £ 1,745
french bulldog mug
MRS
Was £ 6, now £ 4
KitchenAid Artisan Toaster (Pistachio)
Land of lakes
Was £ 199.99, now £ 149.99
Vintage wall accent mirror
Wayfair
Was £ 219.99, now £ 116.99
Children
Quilted jacket
Joules
Was £ 34.95, now £ 18.95
Jacket
stage
Was £ 72, now £ 50.40
Overalls
Mango
Was £ 19.99, now £ 12.99
rubber boots
Joules
Was £ 21.95, now £ 12.95
Doll
Catherine kidson
Was £ 22, now £ 11
hand warmers
stage
Was £ 23, now £ 13.80
M&S Eau de Toilette Sunset Island Collection
Was £ 16, now £ 10, 25% off, M&S, marksandspencer.com
Hugo Boss Dark Red 90ml
Was £ 60 Now £ 36.99, 38% Off, The Perfume Shop, theperfumeshop.com
Elizabeth Scarlett Travel Brush Collection
Was £ 20, now £ 10, 50% off boots, boots.com
Davina Post-Workout Recovery Box
Was £ 12.50, now £ 6.25, 50% off boots, boots.com
Bare Minerals strength and length mascara duo
Was £ 30, now £ 20, 33% off, Boots, boots.com
