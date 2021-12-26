Kendall Jenner Proves She’s The Queen Of Holiday Fashion By Sipping Wine At Christmas Party

Earlier today, it was reported that Kris Jenner’s traditional Christmas Eve party was “reduced” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Looks like Kendall jenner, on the other hand, did not appear to receive the memo. In photos shared on her Instagram, the 26-year-old model appeared on the red carpet, posing in a black dress.

She was dressed in an elegant and sophisticated black dress in the shape of a mermaid. The model wore her hair in a neat ponytail down the middle and looked absolutely lovely. She drank red wine while lounging on the sofa in her gorgeous ensemble and looked like a total goddess. However, she, along with Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian, were notably absent from the family’s Christmas card, which was released on Friday by Kim kardashian on his personal Instagram.

Discover his article here:

Despite the fact that Kendall appeared alone on Christmas Eve party, she currently has a happy relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. They have been together for almost a year and are still going strong. While the majority of Kendall’s family aren’t afraid to flaunt their romances and personal lives on TV and social media, Kendall is considerably more conservative when it comes to discussing her life. personal. While she doesn’t hide the fact that she and Devin are in a romantic relationship, she usually doesn’t reveal details about their private time together.

Interestingly, after Kim just introduced her new partner to her kids, all eyes will be on social media to see if Pete Davidson makes an appearance as one of the desirable family members at the party. This year’s family celebrations will also be the first for Kourtney Kardashian’s new fiancé Travis Barker.

