This three movement bodyweight challenge will boost your metabolism

Long considered to be the little brother of ‘correct’ bodybuilding, it appears that bodyweight-based workouts have received more scrutiny as many influencers have made us all dance in our living rooms, performing exercises. Carefully choreographed workouts packed with advanced movement. He had more in common with breakdancing than weight training.

But bodyweight training can really be the Swiss Army Knife of exercise modalities. The phrase “a gym you can take anywhere” has become a ubiquitous marketing spiel. But a gym that you can’t leave behind? It is quite useful.

The trick to making your body work for you is effective sessions with basic, effective movements, which allow you to make incremental improvements and see measurable progress session after session. Just like this one.

We have three proven movements, hitting your body from head to toe in a simple protocol that provides you with instant feedback on your progress every time you retry the workout. Nothing is required other than the timers on your phone. No special kit, no high-tech installation, no flashy clothes. Just bring what you were born with.

You could do it naked in his own living room, if you wanted to. Just make sure the curtains are closed. Find below my tips for a successful session and complete training.

PUSH-UP, MORE

You will start with the humble pomp. Probably the first move most of us learn, and potentially the only one you’ll ever need. On a running clock, at the start of each “even” minute (0.00, 2.00, 4.00, for example), perform two repetitions. Each new round adds two more repetitions, working in this way (2,4,6, 8, 10… etc.)

The proper “standard” pump will serve you very well from cradle to grave, with many advanced trainees swearing by it. But if you want to increase the bet (or lower it carefully), choose a pressure variation that works for you.

Looking to increase the difficulty? Place your feet on the sofa or coffee table, varying the angle and increasing the resistance of your chest, arms, and shoulders. Want to reduce movement slightly to achieve those higher reps? Turn around and raise your hands, instead, using physics in your favor to reduce resistance. Either way, the meat and bones of the movement remain the same – start in a solid plank position, with your elbows and shoulders stacked above your wrists, creating tension from your ankles all the way to the end of the day. your fingers, slowly lower your chest to the ground under control before pressing explosively.

THE SECOND LEG

With your push-ups sent and your chest properly pumped, in the same minute (the “even” minutes) you will also perform a series of “prisoner squats,” following the same upward repetition protocol, starting at two reps and climbing .

Stand up straight and place both hands behind your head. With your feet shoulder-width apart, slowly descend into a deep squat over a count of 2-3 seconds, pausing for a second at the bottom of each rep for responsibility before getting up explosively.

The tempo here is vital. “Time under tension,” AKA the amount of time in a repetition or set that a muscle actually spends working out is essential for increasing strength and size. Stay responsible, control every rep and earn those winnings.

UP AND DOWN

You didn’t really think you were resting for two minutes between rehearsals, did you? This is where we earn our sustenance, metabolically speaking.

Between push-ups and squats, every odd-numbered minute (i.e. 1.00, 3.00, 5.00, etc.), hit the bridge and perform a high-quality burpee. Make sure your chest is touching the floor at the bottom of each rep, and your hands are lifting above your head at the top. If you’re looking for a little more responsibility, place your t-shirt (which you’ve definitely taken off at this point) on the floor and jump sideways over it, ensuring an explosive leg workout, rep after rep.

As each new set of burpees is announced at the start of each “odd minute”, just add a Single additional rep to the total number. So at the 1.00 minute you will perform a single repetition, resting for the rest, at the 3.00 minute you will perform 2 repetitions, 3 repetitions in the 5.00 minute, and so on.

There is a bit of arithmetic in this one but to paraphrase the years 2004 Dodgeball: ‘we also like to work a little mental sweat.’

The goal of these workouts is to climb as high as possible on the repetition scale before you type, so rhythm and breathing control are essential to your success. In the first few sets, focus on slow, methodical repetitions and breathing through your nose to keep your composure. As fatigue sets in, do whatever you need to do to limit the increasing number of reps. But as soon as you are done, regain your composure, try to slow your breathing and lower your heart rate to avoid a total collapse.

TRAINING

Start a running clock, every “even minute” (0.00, 2.00, 4.00, 6.00… etc.), perform two push-ups, followed by two squats, rest and recover for the rest of the minute. Every “odd minute” (1.00, 3.00, 5.00, etc.) perform a burpee. Cool for the rest of this minute, before returning to push-ups and squats. On each new round, add two more reps to your push-ups and squats and one more rep to your burpee count.

0.00: 2 push-ups, 2 squats

1.00: 1 burpee

2:00 p.m .: 4 push-ups, 4 squats

3:00 p.m .: 2 burpees

4:00 p.m .: 6 push-ups, 6 squats

5:00 p.m .: 3 burpees

If you need to take your push-ups to get to the total number of reps, do so. The workout ends when you can no longer fit the prescribed repetitions within the 60-second window.

With low reps to start and plenty of rest, this one is a long burner, so focus on the quality of the moves, the pace, and the focus on your recovery between fights. It’s not your usual “HIIT” rate, it’s more thoughtful and efficient, so treat every rep with respect.

1) PUSH-UP x 2, 4, 6, 8, 10… etc.

Get into a strong plank position, with your core tight and your hands on your dumbbells (A), bend your elbows to bring your chest to the floor (B). Keep your elbows close to your body as you explosively ascend.



2) PRISONER SQUATS x 2, 4, 6, 8, 10… etc.

Stand with your torso straight and your hands on your head (A), drop your hips back to sink into a deep squat (B). Hold for a second, before you press your heels to stand up, repeat.



3) BURPE x 1, 2, 3, 4, 5… etc.

Squat down and place both hands on the floor between your feet. Bring your feet up on top of a push-up and lower your chest to the floor (A). Straighten your arms and hop your feet forward, before jumping into the air with your hands on your head (B)

