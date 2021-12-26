When Tiger Woods almost hurt himself trying to dress up as Santa





As we all greet Christmas with enthusiasm, Tiger Woods likely remembers an unfortunate incident that took place over Christmas in 2016. However, Woods has faced many atrocities during his career. The number of injuries he has suffered over the years is unfathomable. But each time, Tiger has made an incredible comeback and won events on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Tiger once shocked everyone by posting a photo of himself as Mac Daddy Santa in 2016. He posted this post on Twitter a few days before Christmas. However, there is an interesting story behind it, as Tiger almost caused serious bodily harm to himself. So let's take a look at this incident and see what Tiger thinks about it. Tiger Woods almost got injured on Christmas December 23, 2016 Tiger woods posted a hilarious pic of himself as Mac Daddy Santa. He dyed his goatee white and wore a wig and beanie on his head. Plus, Tiger even wore sunglasses and posed for a photo and posted it on his Twitter account. Watch this story: There is still hope for Tiger Woods to win a major title Heres Why However, in 2017 Tiger explained the story behind this and revealed how it almost caused him a serious injury.Last year I burned my face trying to dye my goatee which will never happen again,said Tiger. Plus, the five-time Major Championship winner says he did it for the kids because they love this character. Kids love it. They love it when I do something crazy. He provides something our family does every year. Additionally, Woods has stated that he will continue to dress like this even after his children grow up. And he thinks it's something his kids will remember all their lives. However, golf enthusiasts were flabbergasted to see this new side of Tiger Woods. And even though Tiger had said Mac Daddy Santa was here to stay, he hasn't posted any pictures of the same since 2016. Meanwhile, Woods recently played a golf tournament for the first time since his car crash. solo in February 2021. He competed in the 2021 PNC Championship and finished second in the event with his son Charlie Woods. However, even though he looked amazing with his game, he still needs some time to recover as it is not yet possible to complete 72 holes over four days. DIVE MORE DEEP Meet the next European golf stars: the 20-year-old Hojgaard twins from Denmark

